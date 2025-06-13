NHCP to restore historic Sarrat Church

The Catholic bishop of Laoag and the National Historical Commission of the Philippines (NHCP) have signed an agreement to restore the centuries-old Santa Monica Parish Church, widely known as Sarrat Church, in Ilocos Norte province.

Bishop Renato Mayugba signed on behalf of the Diocese of Laoag, while NHCP Chair Regalado Trota José represented the national heritage agency during the signing on Monday.

Under the agreement, the NHCP will lead the restoration as the government agency tasked with preserving the country’s cultural landmarks. The diocese, as the church’s owner, has authorized the NHCP to carry out the work.

A series of strong earthquakes in February, June and December 2024 caused significant damage to the structure, dislodging and collapsing several wooden and stone components. As a safety precaution, church authorities vacated the building in early 2025.

Recognizing the church’s cultural and historical significance, the NHCP has allocated about ₱40 million for the first phase of restoration, which will include repairs to the roof and trusswork and reinforcement of the brick walls.

Mayugba expressed gratitude to José and to President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who designated the project a national priority.

Bidding for contractors and recruitment of workers are underway, with restoration expected to begin in September.

Believed to be 200 years old, the present Santa Monica Church is built on the second town site formerly called “Cuncunig” acquiring the new name “San Miguel de Cuncunig.” The first town site was devastated by a great fire during the 1815 Sarrat Revolt. When Ilocos Norte became an official province in 1818, San Miguel de Cuncunig was named its first capital.

Construction of the current church followed, establishing what is now considered the longest and widest Filipino-Hispanic church in Ilocandia. In 1916, the town’s original name, Sarrat, was restored through a resolution sponsored by then-Sen. Santiago Fonacier.

In 2024, the Vatican’s Apostolic Penitentiary declared the church a site where the faithful may obtain a plenary indulgence in celebration of its 300th anniversary.