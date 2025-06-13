Agatom’s tribute: Brenan Espartinez dedicates ‘Sineskwela’ band cover to ’90s Kids

Singer Brenan Espartinez once again delivered a wave of nostalgia with another cover of the beloved children’s show “Sineskwela’s” theme song.

This time, Brenan, who played “Agatom” in the popular children’s show, paid tribute to the ’90s kids by uploading a band version of “Sineskwela” theme song cover.

“Sa lahat ng #Batang90s dyan, this is poryu,” he wrote on Threads, adding hashtags #sineskwela, #agatom and #90skid.

The band cover triggered nostalgia among Filipinos online, with many thanking the “Sineskwela” talent for his band’s song cover.

“Ang galing! Salamat Agatom!” an online user replied to Brenan.

“Hala…bigla kong namiss kabataan ko. Thank you for reliving this!” another commented.

“This is literally childhood!” an online user wrote on Threads.

“Wooooohhh…. Yeah… Ang angas Agatom… Nice… Reminiscing 90’s era here … Lupit ng mga musician bigat ng areglo,” another said.

“Soooo nostalgic, brings me back to memory lane na nasa harap ng TV and singing pag simula na …one of my fave shows nung bata ako,” an online user also said.

“Kahit matagal ng di nanonood..alam na alam pa din ang lyrics 😭 my gad!!i miss those worry-free days and t.v shows na madaming mapupulot na aral!” another wrote.

Some said they cannot help but sing along to the cover, while others did not immediately realize Brenan, behind the theme song cover, was the one who played Atom.

Brenan first uploaded a cover of “Sineskwela’s” theme song in December 2021, featuring a duet with Elaine Duran, champion of “Tawag ng Tanghalan” in 2019.

“Ikaw pala si agatom? Hahha kaya pala nung nakita ko dati sa TV hawig kako, ayun pala legit,” an online user responded to Brenan.

“‘Yung hindi ko napigilan nakikanta din ako,” another commented.

A social media user also expressed hope that more children’s shows like “Sineskwela” will be aired for this generation.

“Ibalik ganito di nakababad mga bata sa social media kung ano natutunan di nababantayan mga magulang nagiging bastos na sila maaga natutunan sa s*x!” an online user commented.

For many Filipino kids growing up in the ’90s, “Sineskwela” was more than just a TV show, it was a classroom on screen.

Aired on ABS-CBN from 1994 to 2004, the series taught science and technology in creative and engaging ways. It was part of a beloved trio of educational programs, including “Hiraya Manawari” and “Wansapanataym,” that defined childhood learning for a generation.

