Archbishop to youth: ‘True pilgrimage is a pilgrimage of the heart’

A Catholic archbishop on Saturday urged young Filipinos to deepen their faith beyond celebration and movement, reminding them that “true pilgrimage is a pilgrimage of the heart” during the closing Mass for the National Youth Day in Naga City.

Speaking to thousands of young pilgrims gathered outside the Basílica Minore de Peñafrancia, Archbishop Emeritus Rolando Tria Tirona of Caceres delivered a reflective homily focused not on the physical journey of pilgrimage, but on inner spiritual transformation.

“Life is a journey,” the Archbishop said. “However, let us not forget: being a pilgrim is not about reaching your destination or taking so many steps. The very heart of being a pilgrim is depth. You journey into the depth of your faith.”

The homily concluded a four-day celebration of NYD 2025, which brought together youth groups from across the country for prayer, fellowship and community service under the theme of spiritual renewal and mission.

Tirona cautioned against shallow faith, especially following moments of spiritual high, saying that the joy of events like NYD must lead to deeper commitment.

“The celebration is beautiful, we’re so joyful. But when we go home, we remain shallow in our faith,” he said. “We become mediocre, shallow, without depth or roots.”

He outlined three practical ways for the youth to cultivate a deeper faith: silence and solitude, familiarity with Scripture, and daily acts of goodness.

Tirona emphasized the countercultural value of silence, particularly in an increasingly noisy and distracted world.

“In silence, you come to know yourself. And when God’s grace enters, His voice will make your life bear fruit,” Tirona said. “Do not be afraid of silence and solitude. The meaning of ‘alone’ is ‘all one’—alone with the One who is God.”

He also encouraged young people to make the Word of God their “first breath in the morning,” urging them to reach for Scripture before their smartphones.

Tirona further called on the youth to live generously, following the example of Jesus, who, as described in the Acts of the Apostles, “went about doing good.”

“Doing good isn’t just giving things,” he said. “It’s being generous with your time, your presence, your words, your smile.”

He reminded the youth that their experiences during the pilgrimage should become pasalubong—spiritual gifts to bring back to their families and communities.

“God bless you,” he said. “And I can assure you, God loves you.”

The Mass was attended by bishops, priests, and thousands of pilgrims from across the country, wrapping up one of the largest gatherings of Catholic youth in the Philippines since the pandemic.

The next host city for National Youth Day is the Archdiocese of Cagayan de Oro in 2028.