Binibining Pilipinas 2025: Rundown of winners

It was a festive atmosphere last night at the Smart Araneta Coliseum during the 61st Binibining Pilipinas Coronation Night, where 36 candidates competed for the coveted titles of Miss International and Miss Globe.

The glitzy event was co-hosted by four Binibini alumni: Miss International 2016 Kylie Verzosa, Miss Grand International 2016 1st runner-up Nicole Cordoves, Miss Globe 2021 Maureen Montagne, and Miss Universe Philippines 2014 Mary Jean Lastimosa. The party mood was elevated by energetic music sets from Miss Intercontinental 2015 1st runner-up Christi McGarry.

The Kings of P-Pop, SB19, serenaded the delegates of the 61st Binibining Pilipinas during the evening gown competition, performing their hits Moonlight and I Want You—much to the delight of the audience. The performance marked three years since the group first graced the Binibining Pilipinas stage, where they debuted Win Your Heart, a revival of the pageant’s iconic theme song.

In the special awards segment, Katrina Anne Johnson of Davao City was named Best in Evening Gown, while Dalia Varde Khattab of Las Piñas took home the title of Best in Swimsuit.

At the end of the night, Davao’s Johnson was crowned the new Bb. Pilipinas International, while Iligan’s Annabelle Mae McDonnell clinched the Bb. Pilipinas Globe title. Las Piñas’ Dalia Varde Khattab was named 1st Runner-Up, and Siargao’s Kathleen Enid Espenido took the title of 2nd Runner-Up.

It was a standout evening for Mindanao queens, who took home three of the four major titles.

This year’s selection committee was chaired by BPCI’s Conchitina Sevilla-Bernardo and included a distinguished panel: Dr. Ralph de Las Alas, Binibining Pilipinas International 1986 Alice Dixson, Miss International 2024 Huynh Thi-Thanh Thuy, Lala Sotto, Miss Globe 2024 Diana Moreno, and renowned fashion designer Francis Libiran.