New bishop to be ordained, installed Aug. 13 in Pagadian

A historic moment awaits the southern Philippine diocese of Pagadian for the episcopal ordination and installation of its new shepherd.

Bishop-elect Ronald Anthony Timoner will be ordained and installed as the diocese’s sixth bishop on Aug. 13 at the Sto. Niño Cathedral in Pagadian City.

“Join us in prayer and celebration,” the diocese said in a social media post. “Let us witness this blessed moment of grace for our diocese.”

“As we prepare for Bishop-elect Ronald Anthony Timoner’s ordination and installation, we trust in God’s beautiful unfolding plan for our diocese,” it added.

Pope Francis appointed Timoner, a priest of the Diocese of Daet in Camarines Norte province, as Pagadian bishop on April 2.

He will succeed Bishop Ronald Lunas, who died in January 2024. Since then, the diocese has been under the care of Archbishop Martin Jumoad of Ozamis, who served as apostolic administrator during the “sede vacante” period.

Timoner, 53, has been serving as the diocesan administrator of Daet since May 2024.

His appointment comes just over a month after Bishop-elect Herman Abcede was named the new bishop of Daet.