Pope accepts resignation of Kalibo bishop on his 75th birthday

Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop Jose Corazon Tala-oc as head of the Diocese of Kalibo, the diocese announced Monday— his 75th birthday.

Under canon law, bishops are required to submit their resignation to the pope upon reaching age 75, though it is uncommon for the resignation to be accepted the same day.

Tala-oc served as bishop of Kalibo for nearly 14 years.

The pope also named Archbishop Victor Bendico of Capiz as apostolic administrator “sede vacante” of the diocese until a new bishop is appointed.

“We thank all for their understanding and cooperation during this period of transition,” said Fr. Justy More, diocesan chancellor of Kalibo.

The diocese thanked Bishop Tala-oc “for his many years of service to God and His people, especially the Diocese of Kalibo.”

Tala-oc was ordained a priest for the Diocese of Kalibo in 1979.

He was appointed bishop of Romblon in July 2003 and ordained to the episcopate on July 30 of that year. He was installed as bishop of Romblon on Sept. 3, 2003.

In May 2011, he was named bishop of his home diocese of Kalibo and was installed on July 20, 2011.

Earlier Monday, Tala-oc celebrated Mass to mark his birthday at Kalibo Cathedral — the same church where he was ordained both priest and bishop.

“We pray for one another, we pray for the Church, as we celebrate life and graces from the Lord,” he said in his homily.