Kulas of ‘BecomingFilipino’ disturbed by rampant online betting

Canadian-born content creator Kyle “Kulas” Jennermann, known for his “BecomingFilipino” vlog, raised concerns over the rise of online betting in the Philippines after witnessing a jeepney driver using a gambling app.

The vlogger, now a naturalized Filipino citizen, described what he called his “saddest jeepney ride” on June 10, after observing the driver gambling online while he sat just behind him.

Kulas said the jeepney driver was “probably in his late fifties,” referring to him as “Manong.”

“Whenever we had a delayed stop, he would check his phone and try to spin a few more slots on Bingo Plus,” the vlogger said, referring to an online bingo platform.

“When we had a really long stop, he kept loading 50 peso (P50) with GCash, losing it quickly, and reloading,” Kulas added, referring to a popular e-wallet platform in the country.

“Sad to think, he easily blew all his earnings for work in the day… in minutes. It was one of the most depressing rides I have ever had,” the vlogger said.

He then shared his thoughts on how online betting “has completely taken over” the masses, noting how gambling advertisements have proliferated.

“We all may have vices… I mean, gambling has always been deep rooted in culture here. Just look at perya or sabong. But grabe, it just seems like online gambling has completely taken over,” Kulas said.

“Billboards everywhere, ads in apps, random text messages… even slot machines being modeled by Miss Universe contestants on coronation night, talking about being ’empowered,'” he added.

The vlogger looked back on what he witnessed during the jeepney ride with concern, urging the e-wallet platform to take responsibility.

“As I watched Manong, I couldn’t help but think… GCash, please disconnect from gambling websites. It is just too easy,” Kulas said.

The vlogger’s post has amassed 215,000 likes and reactions, 86,000 shares and over 7,600 comments, with some Filipinos sharing their similar experiences.

“I had to let go of one worker me and my group were trying to help out for this very reason. He was already inventing sob stories just to get a little more to continue on with the addicting habit,” a a Facebook user wrote.

“I hate it so much. You can see the gambling ads everywhere. YouTube only has cash lending ads now. It makes it easy for people to take debts and gamble it away. It wasn’t like this before,” another commented.

“I feel you… rode with a driver of Grab who did the same thing and I kept praying that he would stop because it was such a waste of money!!!” a different Facebook user said.

“Dito sa amin, mga member ng [4Ps], lulong sa online sugal,” a digital creator wrote. 4Ps refer to the beneficiaries of the government’s “Pantawid Pamilyang Pilipino Program” which aids the poorest of the poor.

“I once deactivated my husband’s GCash account due to his addiction to an online casino… I reported it to GCash online… and yes!! It is totally inactive… but sad to say, when he comes home, He installed another GCash account, nakakapagod, honestly!!” another wrote.

“Until now, he used to and chose to play every time he had a signal… ang lagay, nangibang bansa pa ‘yan, how much more ‘pag nasa Pinas, 24/7 ang GCash,” the Facebook user added.

Last year, actress Nadine Lustre drew flak for endorsing an online casino platform, a move which some felt contradicted her image as a socially conscious public figure.

Other celebrities who have endorsed online betting platforms include Maine Mendoza, Piolo Pascual, Alden Richards, Ivana Alawi, Luis Manzano, Julia Barretto, Vice Ganda, Vic Sotto, among others.

Sen. Alan Cayetano recently called on the incoming 20th Congress lawmakers to continue investigating online gaming activities in the country, saying that the industry is “growing” despite the ban on Philippine Offshore Gaming Operations (POGO).

“The problem is, we have banned POGO, but the online industry in the country is now growing and Filipinos are the ones betting,” he said on June 11.

In 2022, the lawmaker filed Senate Bill 63, also known as the “Anti-Online Gambling Act,” that seeks to prohibit internet-based gambling such as e-sabong.