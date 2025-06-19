‘Boy Dila’ update: From ‘Wattah Wattah’ Festival reveler to detained individual

Lexter Castro, known online as the viral “Boy Dila” in San Juan City, is once again making headlines nearly a year after gaining attention for his antics.

A reporter of GMA Integrated News had planned to check in on the young man just days before San Juan City’s traditional “Wattah Wattah” Festival on June 24.

However, the search for the viral personality led them instead to the San Juan City Police Station, where Lexter Castro was found in detention for allegedly violating the Safe Spaces Act, also known as the “Bawal Bastos Law.”

“Nakasuhan po ako ng Anti-Bastos Law, sir, eh. Sa pagsitsit po, sir,” he told the reporter.

When asked by the reporter if he had catcalled a woman, Castro confirmed the incident and admitted that the victim was a minor.

Castro explained that he had been under the influence of alcohol at the time and admitted he got carried away.

The Safe Spaces Act is a law that addresses all forms of gender-based sexual harassment committed in public spaces, workplaces, educational or training institutions, and online platforms.

This includes acts such as catcalling, wolf-whistling, and other unwanted remarks or gestures directed at any individual.

Meanwhile, Castro’s return to the national spotlight drew attention from Filipinos who remembered his previous encounter with a motorcycle rider during last year’s “Wattah Wattah” Festival.

“The best news I saw tonight… Boy Dila is in jail,” a Filipino said on Reddit. The post has earned 1,600 upvotes so far in the “r/Philippines” subreddit.

In June 2024, Castro went viral when videos and photos circulated on social media showing him repeatedly splashing water at a motorcycle rider while sticking his tongue out and provoking a reaction.

He said he had asked for permission before splashing the rider, who declined because he had a “meeting” to attend.

Despite the rider’s refusal, Castro continued to splash him, explaining that it was during the water festival. He was later asked to issue a public apology for his actions.

New rules

Barangay Balong-Bato, where Castro resides, is now among the areas that prohibit water dousing during the “Wattah Wattah” Festival.

To ensure a safer and more orderly celebration this year, the city has issued an ordinance restricting the “Basaan Zones”, designated areas where participants can partake in the water festival.

The designated “Basaan Zones” will be along Pinaglabanan Road, between N. Domingo Street and P. Guevarra Street, as well as in the Pinaglabanan Shrine. Participants are allowed to celebrate only from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The use of dirty water, forcibly opening vehicles, threatening or harming individuals, entering vehicles to throw water, and throwing water outside the designated “Basaan Zones” are now prohibited.

Last year, the water festival made headlines due to widespread online complaints about disorderly conduct and unruly behavior among participants.

The “Wattah Wattah” Festival is celebrated by the city every June 24 to commemorate the feast of their patron saint, St. John the Baptist.

The “basaan” activities commemorate the baptism of Jesus Christ by St. John, whose nativity or birth is also celebrated on the same date.

St. John is known for preparing the way for Jesus, urging his followers to repent and be baptized in anticipation of the coming Messiah.

On its website, San Juan City said that the festival also celebrates the “pouring of blessings” and San Juan’s continuous success and abundance.