Social media buzzes over Rendon Labador’s appointment as PNP fitness coach

Concerns have been raised after the Philippine National Police (PNP) tapped controversial vlogger Rendon Labador to lead its fitness program, amid the agency’s strict enforcement of weight requirements.

Reports said the fitness vlogger was tapped by Police Community Affairs and Development Group Director Brig. Gen. Marvin Soro to lead the program, following PNP Chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III’s warning that overweight police officers must slim down or lose weight or risk losing their jobs.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government Act states that police officers and members “must weigh not more or less than five kilograms of the standard weight corresponding to his or her height, age and sex.”

PNP spokesperson Brig. Gen. Jean Fajardo previously said that Torre’s order was rooted in his belief that physically fit police officers demonstrate discipline in the police force.

Meanwhile, Rendon said he agreed to take part in the initiative free of charge and plans to bring fellow coaches and nutritionists to support the program. He added that part of his motivation for accepting the offer was that his father, Manolito Labador, served as a police officer.

“We will monitor them. We will take note of their weights. We will work out at the same time, and we will monitor them weekly,” Rendon told reporters on Thursday, June 19.

“Just call me the national coach of the police,” he added.

Some Filipinos online reacted strongly to the vlogger’s appointment, with some supporting the move while others criticized it due to his controversial background.

“Baka turuan din kayo unahin ang goals at iwan ang pamilya,” a Facebook user commented.

“Iwan ang pamilya” or “Iwan pamilya” is a phrase associated with the vlogger, who previously said it is better to “leave” one’s family if one’s parents do not support one’s goals.

“Sana hindi lang physically fit, pati mentally fit ang kinuha na pwede mag-motivate sa mga pulis. Mamaya, pati kayabangan niyan, maituro pa. Just saying,” another commented on Rendon being a police fitness coach.

Rendon made headlines last year after he and another internet personality, Rosmar Tan, became involved in a confrontation between them and a mayor’s staff.

The issue arose when they went to the office of Coron Mayor Marjo Reyes to complain about an online comment made by Jho Cayabyab Trinidad, a member of the mayor’s staff.

Rendon and Rosmar confronted Trinidad, who had accused them of exploiting the people of Coron for their vlog, allegedly using the guise of providing grocery aid and promoting local tourism to gain content.

Videos that circulated online showed Rendon shouting and pointing fingers at Trinidad, who remained calm in her response.

Despite the criticism, others believed Rendon was well-qualified to lead the PNP’s fitness program.

“Met a fitness instructor from another branch of service in the armed forces who knows him. Yes, before anything else, he is really a fitness instructor and a good one at that, bigay na natin ‘yan sa kanya,” an online user said.

“Don’t like him, pero he is qualified sa ganyang klaseng position. Isa pa, as a fitness instructor, dapat strikto ka, feeling ko may sense of authority naman siya kaya, kaya niya i-handle ‘yung mga umaangas na pulis,” another wrote wrote.

Before gaining public attention, Rendon served as a fitness trainer and gym owner.