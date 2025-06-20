DSWD, Caritas PH ink partnership to strengthen anti-poverty programs

The Department of Social Welfare and Development and Caritas Philippines have signed a memorandum of understanding to strengthen programs aimed at combating poverty and empowering marginalized communities nationwide.

Bishop Jose Colin Bagaforo, president of the national Caritas, said the agreement reaffirms their commitment to national development through collaboration.

“This partnership with DSWD is Caritas Philippines’ way of accessing programs and resources of the government that are intended for the marginalized sectors of our society, regardless of their faith community,” Bagaforo said.

“We hope this will expand the reach and facilitate the quick delivery of services. The character and civic formation component of the programs makes them more than just a dole-out or ayuda support,” he said.

The bishop also said the partnership is aimed at empowering the marginalized sectors it will serve— “towards national transformation.”

DSWD secretary Rex Gatchalian stressed the value of engaging the private and faith-based sectors in addressing hunger and poverty.

“We have always believed that we can leverage the strength and resources of the private sector, including churches, in the delivery of anti-hunger, anti-poverty, and development programs,” Gatchalian said.

“With the help of Caritas Philippines, we will be able to ensure a holistic intervention—partnering with them in values formation, financial literacy sessions, skills development, and character building for our clients and beneficiaries,” he added.