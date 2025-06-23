What Alfamart said about viral video of woman lying in freezer for ‘content’

A convenience store chain has launched a thorough investigation after a viral video showed a woman lying inside their freezer for content.

Alfamart Philippines issued a statement on June 20 about viral clips showing a woman lying inside their freezer to mimic a coffin.

“This is to address the videos and photos circulating on social media that depict the unauthorized and harmful use of our store equipment. Alfamart takes this very seriously and we have already launched a thorough investigation into the matter,” the statement read.

The convenience store also said it would take legal action against those involved in the viral content.

“Please understand that we are compelled to pursue legal action against those responsible for the improper use of our store equipment. This also extends to any other individuals who may imitate or adopt similar behavior, as it is crucial for us to protect our company’s brand and reputation,” Alfamart said.

“We also wish to assure the public that upon discovering the incident, we took swift action. All ice products were immediately removed, the storage equipment was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and new ice products were replaced,” it added.

“We will always uphold our commitment to maintaining the highest standards of hygienic practices and safety measures to protect our valued customers,” the convenience store concluded.

The woman in the viral freezer video was reportedly Vivian Bravo Vinuya, while some on Reddit say Facebook user Joanna Buan may have created the content.

Store freezers like these typically hold ice, meat and other perishable items that need cold temperatures to stay fresh.