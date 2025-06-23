Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit lose most among weak Asian currencies

June 23, 2025
File photo of foreign exchange. (The STAR/KJ Rosales)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen146.570146.07-0.34
Sing dlr1.2891.2874-0.13
Taiwan dlr29.64429.529-0.39
Korean won1382.3001374-0.60
Baht32.93532.79-0.44
Peso57.52757.13-0.69
Rupiah16460.00016380-0.49
Rupee86.58586.585+0.00
Ringgit4.2774.25-0.63
Yuan7.1887.182-0.08
Change so far in 2025
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2024Pct Move
Japan yen146.570157.180+7.24
Sing dlr1.2891.3652+5.90
Taiwan dlr29.64432.781+10.58
Korean won1382.3001472.300+6.51
Baht32.93534.30+4.14
Peso57.52758.076+0.95
Rupiah16460.00016090.000-2.25
Rupee86.58585.615-1.12
Ringgit4.2774.468+4.47
Yuan7.1887.2994+1.56

—Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich

