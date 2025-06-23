Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit lose most among weak Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 146.570 146.07 -0.34 Sing dlr 1.289 1.2874 -0.13 Taiwan dlr 29.644 29.529 -0.39 Korean won 1382.300 1374 -0.60 Baht 32.935 32.79 -0.44 Peso 57.527 57.13 -0.69 Rupiah 16460.000 16380 -0.49 Rupee 86.585 86.585 +0.00 Ringgit 4.277 4.25 -0.63 Yuan 7.188 7.182 -0.08 Change so far in 2025 Currency Latest bid End 2024 Pct Move Japan yen 146.570 157.180 +7.24 Sing dlr 1.289 1.3652 +5.90 Taiwan dlr 29.644 32.781 +10.58 Korean won 1382.300 1472.300 +6.51 Baht 32.935 34.30 +4.14 Peso 57.527 58.076 +0.95 Rupiah 16460.000 16090.000 -2.25 Rupee 86.585 85.615 -1.12 Ringgit 4.277 4.468 +4.47 Yuan 7.188 7.2994 +1.56

—Compiled by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich