Philippine peso, Malaysian ringgit lose most among weak Asian currencies

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0203 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|146.570
|146.07
|-0.34
|Sing dlr
|1.289
|1.2874
|-0.13
|Taiwan dlr
|29.644
|29.529
|-0.39
|Korean won
|1382.300
|1374
|-0.60
|Baht
|32.935
|32.79
|-0.44
|Peso
|57.527
|57.13
|-0.69
|Rupiah
|16460.000
|16380
|-0.49
|Rupee
|86.585
|86.585
|+0.00
|Ringgit
|4.277
|4.25
|-0.63
|Yuan
|7.188
|7.182
|-0.08
|Change so far in 2025
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2024
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|146.570
|157.180
|+7.24
|Sing dlr
|1.289
|1.3652
|+5.90
|Taiwan dlr
|29.644
|32.781
|+10.58
|Korean won
|1382.300
|1472.300
|+6.51
|Baht
|32.935
|34.30
|+4.14
|Peso
|57.527
|58.076
|+0.95
|Rupiah
|16460.000
|16090.000
|-2.25
|Rupee
|86.585
|85.615
|-1.12
|Ringgit
|4.277
|4.468
|+4.47
|Yuan
|7.188
|7.2994
|+1.56
