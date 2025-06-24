From street dweller to Ateneo graduate: Eugene dela Cruz’s character through the eyes of those who know him

Online testimonies about the character of a former street dweller turned Ateneo graduate were shared online following reports of his inspiring story.

On Monday, June 23, media outlets reported on Eugene dela Cruz, a 25-year-old economics (honors program) graduate of Ateneo de Manila University who finished with an honorable mention in the Class of 2025.

He was also recognized for having the third best undergraduate thesis in economics.

Dela Cruz’s story resonated with many Filipinos after he revealed that he was never expected to succeed, sharing that his life had once been different.

He said that he “ceased to be a child” at age 12, when he was thrown out of his home in Tondo, Manila after coming out as gay.

Another report said that according to Dela Cruz, his father did not want a gay firstborn. He recounted that his clothes were thrown outside a sari-sari store at that time.

Dela Cruz spent the next three years living on the streets, begging for coins to buy food, sleeping in alleyways, overpasses, and parked jeeps and tricycles, and surviving on a single piece of stale bread rationed across three meals, among other hardships.

While living on the streets and relying on public restrooms to wash his body and clothes, he developed a chronic skin disease

A relative eventually spotted him in Divisoria and offered him a job as a nanny for his half-brother in Leyte, an offer Dela Cruz accepted. He then moved in with his father and enrolled in a public school.

The Atenean graduate’s father later left him after he chose to continue his studies rather than work as a nanny in exchange for food and shelter.

Dela Cruz then rented a bed space and relied on his teachers’ kindness to support him. When he could no longer afford the rent, his stepmother’s sister took him in and occasionally shared meals with him.

He eventually graduated from high school with flying colors and applied to top universities, where he was accepted with scholarships.

Dela Cruz chose Ateneo and successfully completed his collegiate studies, expressing gratitude for its scholarship program as well as the individuals and organizations that believed in him.

“I wasn’t meant to make it here, but by some grace, I did. And if you are still fighting, still breathing, still daring to hope… then perhaps, so will you,” he wrote in a Facebook post.

His story caught the attention of some Filipinos who shared personal encounters with Dela Cruz, describing him as “kind” and “talented.”

“Waaahhh! Never thought this is his story. Madalas ko siya makasama sa mga dance classes and damn, this kid is super nice (legit) and talented. Ang talinong bata, laging naka-smile, and HALIMAW SUMAYAW. Sana lagi kang i-bless ng universe, Eugene,” a Pinoy on Reddit said.

“Nakasama ko siya sa dance group for a major competition. Super lakas ng Aura niya, not because obviously, he looks good, but he is very respectful, kind and he listens talaga and ‘di nahihiya to ask for help, even through may ibubuga talaga siya,” another wrote.

“[It] was just for a short period of time pero tumatak talaga siya sa’kin. SALUDO AKO SA’YO EUGENE!” the Pinoy added.

“I know this guy personally and he’s really nice. He deserves all the awards he has right now,” another Redditor commented.

“LOL, he’s my classmate sa almost lahat ng econ [economics] classes, and he’s really chill and friendly. Didn’t know his backstory till my close friend made kwento about him,” a different user said.

“[Ang] tagal ko nga naghintay para sa thesis defense ko kasi sila ‘yung prev sa amin, and sinasagot niya lahat ng tanong ng profs [professors] with full deets [details] haha,” the Reddit user continued.

“Pagbati, Eugene (Mafuyu)! Noon pa lang sa klase ay hangang-hanga ako sa sigasig at talas na ipinamalas mo, sa kabila ng mga hamong hinaharap. At sa laging kahandaang magbukas ng sarili sa mga gawain, sa kapwa, at sa bayan. Mabuhay ka!” another said.

In 2021, Dela Cruz also gained attention for his ‘Piso para sa Laptop, Piso para sa Pangarap’ initiative, through which he aimed to raise funds to buy a laptop for his college studies as schools shifted to distance learning amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, he was scammed during the process. Upon learning about his situation, the office of Leyte’s Fifth District sent him a brand new laptop.

Dela Cruz’s story also got featured on GMA’s “Kapuso Mo, Jessica Soho” in the same year.