Caught in the freezer: Woman behind controversial Alfamart stunt speaks up after backlash

The woman who went viral for entering a convenience store freezer has responded to the backlash surrounding what many called a reckless stunt.

Vivian Bravo Vinuya, identified as the woman who lay inside a freezer to portray it as a coffin for content, was seen speaking in a video interview.

The video showed Vivian responding to an individual who mentioned the public discussion surrounding her “issue” with Alfamart Philippines.

“Bahala sila. Sanay na ‘ko sa kung anong sinasabi niya sa akin,” she said.

“Oo, may totoo… may hindi. Kaplastikan na lang,” Vivian added.

“Mukha ka daw bilisang isda,” the individual behind the video told her.

“Ay, hindi ako isda, tao ako,” Vivian said.

“Umasim raw ang yelo sa Alfamart,” the individual said.

“Ba’t aasim, bagong ligo ako nun,” Vivian responded.

“Kahit daw naka-plastic ang yelo, dirty na daw kasi dirty ka daw,” the invidiual said.

“Ay hindi dirty ‘yung naka-plastic nga, ‘di ba? ‘Pag nakabukas ‘yun, madumi na. Kung alam namin, edi, kung alam lang namin, binili na namin ‘yun. Sinikap pa namin, ‘di ba?” Vivian answered, referring to the ice packs inside she freezer.

“Nakaka-stress. ‘Di na [natanggal] ‘yung stress ko, kanina pa,” she added.

“Ano ang masasabi mo sa may-ari ng Alfamart?” the individual asked.

Vivian laughed and said, “Ayun, pasensya kung nagawa ko ‘yun.”

“Try again ulit,” the individual said, laughing with her.

“Try again ulit!” Vivian responded, smiling.

Vivian also tried to lighten the mood by posting a video of herself inside an animal cage, poking fun at the negative comments directed at her.

“Kinulong ko na ‘yung sarili ko,” she said with laughing emojis.

The video was shared by Facebook user Joanna Buan, whom some Redditors suspect may have been involved in creating the freezer content.

“Ayan na! Kinulong na [siya]! HAHAHA,” Joanna exclaimed in her repost.

Alfamart said it has “already launched a thorough investigation” into the incident, adding that it would take legal action against those involved in the content.

“Please understand that we are compelled to pursue legal action against those responsible for the improper use of our store equipment. This also extends to any other individuals who may imitate or adopt similar behavior, as it is crucial for us to protect our company’s brand and reputation,” it said.

“We also wish to assure the public that upon discovering the incident, we took swift action. All ice products were immediately removed, the storage equipment was thoroughly cleaned and sanitized, and new ice products were replaced,” Alfamart added.

Videos and pictures of Vivian lying inside a rectangular freezer in one of its branches previously went viral.

Such rectangular freezers typically hold ice, meat and other perishable items that need cold temperatures to stay fresh.

