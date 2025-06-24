Power bank explodes at Roxas Airport — Here’s what CAAP says happened

A power bank caught fire and exploded at the security screening checkpoint of Roxas Airport in Capiz on Tuesday, June 24, the Civil Aviation Authority of the Philippines reported.

The 72,000 mAh device, which exceeded the 160 watt-hour limit, was detected inside the baggage of a female passenger bound for Manila.

“The passenger initially claimed that the power bank had been allowed on her inbound flight from Manila, but eventually agreed to turn the item over to a companion outside the terminal,” CAAP said in a statement.



CAAP said that while arrangements were being made to surrender the power bank, it suddenly ignited and exploded.

No one was injured and no significant damage was reported in the incident.

— Lea Devio