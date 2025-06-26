Imus bishop warns against unauthorized celebration of sacraments

A Catholic bishop has warned the faithful against individuals illicitly assuming priestly roles and administering sacraments without valid ordination.

In a circular issued June 25, Bishop Reynaldo Evangelista of Imus expressed serious concern over what he described as “grave irregularities” within the diocese.

According to the circular, some individuals have been performing key Catholic liturgical rites — including baptism, the Eucharist, matrimony and blessings — without being validly ordained priests.

Citing Church law, Evangelista said sacraments and liturgical rites performed by unauthorized individuals are “not only illicit but also invalid.”

He urged parishes, local government units, schools, funeral homes, businesses and other institutions to remain vigilant and ensure only duly ordained clergy conduct these sacred rites.

“To avoid these incidents, it is best to visit the nearest Catholic parish office for appointments, schedules, and further inquiries,” he added.

The Imus diocese covers the entire province of Cavite and is home to over 3.5 million Catholics in over 85 parishes.

The faithful are encouraged to report suspicious activity to diocesan authorities to help preserve the integrity of the sacraments and safeguard the community’s spiritual well-being.