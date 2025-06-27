Viral ‘Alabang’ SLEX signs draw laughs, confusion—and a mayor’s response

Muntinlupa City Mayor Ruffy Biazon addressed the viral posts concerning the “confusing” exit signage along the South Luzon Expressway (SLEX), where both signs bore the words “Alabang.”

Biazon informed the public on Wednesday, June 25, that the city government would coordinate with SLEX’s tollway operator to fix the signage and prevent confusion among motorists after photos of it went viral on social media.

The signs, both labeled “Alabang Exit,” were spotted along SLEX but led to different directions.

The upper sign included smaller text indicating it would lead to Filinvest, ATC (Alabang Town Center), and Las Piñas.

The lower sign, also bearing smaller text, directed motorists toward Alabang Town Proper and the Terminal.

‘Path update’ or ‘more confusing’?

“Hahahahaha, may patch update na sa SLEX,” a wedding videographer said in a Facebook post on June 25.

His post has earned 7,500 likes and reactions, 186 comments, and 3,000 shares.

It reached content creator Macoy Dubs, who said that the new signage was “more confusing.”

“I believe mas nakakalito ito mga, sisteret kez [sisters ko],” he wrote on a Facebook reshare.

“Confusing, right? Prone to kab*b*han right? Eme,” Macoy added.

Biazon disowns it: LGU not behind signage

The online chatter reached Mayor Biazon, who explained on Facebook that the signage was installed by SLEX’s private operator, not the Muntinlupa local government.

“Nag-viral kamakailan ‘yung post sa kaliwa at may mga pumuna na nakakalito daw. Matagal na ‘yang signage na ‘yan, pero ngayon lang may pumuna. Para sa mga taga-Muntinlupa at mga sanay nang dumaan diyan, alam na kung ano ang tamang dadaanan,” Biazon said.

“May iba rin nagkomento na akala ang LGU ang may responsibilidad sa pag-install ng nasabing signage. Linawin ko lang na jurisdiction ‘yan ng tollway operator na private company at sila ang naglagay ng mga signs,” he added.

“Mukhang nag-react sila sa mga online comments dahil pagdaan ko ngayon lamang sa nasabing exit, pinalitan na ang signage.

‘Yun nga lang, mukang mas confusing na,” he continued.

“Kasi pareho na siyang ‘Alabang’ at nilagyan ng clarification na, unfortunately, ay maliliit na letra ang ginamit. By the time na mabasa’ yan ng motorista, maaalanganin na siya magpalit ng lane kung napunta siya sa maling lane,” the mayor said.

Biazon assured the public that they would coordinate with SLEX’s operator to fix the signage.

“Makikipag-ugnayan kami sa nasabing tollway operator para ayusin ang signage para hindi malito ang mga motorista,” he concluded.

The initial signage bore the text “Filinvest Exit,” while the other one bore the text “Alabang Exit.”

The new signage both bore the words “Alabang Exit,” although it provided specific directions on where motorists needed to go, albeit in smaller print.