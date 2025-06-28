‘Squid Game’ fan preps snacks for Season 3 binge — only to find out it’s hours too early

A “Squid Game” fan ordered snacks for a binge-watch session, only to discover the show would not drop for a few more hours.

Facebook user Angel Cesar Cruz Jr. shared on early Friday, June 27, in the food community “Let’s Eat Pare” that he ordered milk teas and fries to binge-watch the third season of the series.

“Tar***s ‘yan, umorder pa kami CoCo at fries, bakit wala pa ‘tong ‘Squid Game’, ano oras pa ba ‘to?” Cruz posted in the group.

His post has garnered over 14,000 likes and reactions, along with more than 800 comments.

It caught the attention of Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital, which shared his post on its page, further boosting its already-viral status.

Cesar later shared that he received a message from CoCo, saying it had “arranged a special set of drinks” to be delivered to his home “just in time for the show’s debut at 4 p.m.”

“We know how much you were looking forward to celebrating the premiere of Squid Game Season 3 with your favorite CoCo drinks. Too bad, the timing was almost a day early, but don’t worry, we’ve got you covered!” the shop’s Instagram account said in a message addressed to Cesar.

“Hala, salamat po,” Cesar wrote in his caption as he shared a screengrab of the message to “Let’s Eat Pare” community.

The third season of “Squid Game” became available in the Philippines at 3 p.m., several hours later than Cesar had anticipated.

The hit South Korean survival thriller revolves around a secret competition where financially desperate players risk their lives in a series of deadly children’s games for a chance to win billions of South Korean won.

Those who lose the games are literally eliminated, killed.

Its third installment picks up on the aftermath of the second season’s bloody cliffhanger and features “a failed rebellion, the death of a friend, and a secret betrayal,” according to Netflix.

In the latest season, main protagonist Gi-hun (Lee Jung-jae) will be forced to make some important choices in the face of overwhelming despair as he and the surviving players are thrust into deadlier games that test everyone’s resolve.