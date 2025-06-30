Alex Eala falls short of WTA title—but her champagne reaction steals the show

Pinay tennis trailblazer Alex Eala was spotted briefly changing her facial expressions when she looked at a wine bottle in her hand after falling short of a breakthrough Women’s Tennis Association (WTA) championship.

A video of the 20-year-old tennis ace went viral on social media, where she was seen waving to the audience after bowing to Australia’s Maya Joint at the 2025 WTA Eastbourne Open Final on Saturday, June 28.

Alex would’ve become the first Filipina to have won a WTA Tour Final had she defeated the Aussie.

A user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform posted a clip of the Pinay waving to the crowd while a commentator states what she will receive following her close match with Maya.

Alex was spotted smiling while in tears. She also held two objects in her hand, one of which was a wine bottle.

She briefly looked at it, and her expression briefly shifted as she looked behind her, seemingly communicating with someone as she nodded.

Alex then looks back at the audience and smiles.

“The way Alex Eala reacted to the champagne while crying. It’s that Filipino sense of humor, even in defeat,” the X user exclaimed in the post.

It has gained 1.3 million views, 37,000 likes, 2,700 reposts, and 1,800 bookmarks.

the way Alex Eala reacted to the champagne while crying 😭

It’s that Filipino sense of humor even in defeat pic.twitter.com/zEbSsT3ex1 — marv 𓅩 (@mvn_dn) June 28, 2025

The clip also reached a Filipino community on Reddit, amassing 3,100 upvotes so far.

“The way she almost forgot the tears. Has to be the greatest WTA meme for some time,” the Reddit uploader exclaimed with laughing emojis.

“Ready na mag toast [or] cheers [or] tagay later, hahaha. Congratulations, Alex,” another Redditor commented.

“I thought she reacted to the prize money, nawala lungkot niya for [two] seconds,” a different Pinoy noticed.

Another online user speculated Alex might have been holding a Classic Cuvee, the signature wine of Nyetimber, an English wine brand.

did a quick search and I think it’s a classic cuvee nyetimber https://t.co/UqoAgiNjdr pic.twitter.com/aeCoGADsBM — yup (@points_valid) June 29, 2025

Alex played seven high-level matches from the qualifiers to the finals in her historic appearance at the Eastbourne Open.

She finished runner-up at the WTA 250 Eastbourne Open, becoming the first Filipina ever to reach a WTA final.

Alex is set to make her debut in the main draw of Wimbledon, a Grand Slam tennis tournament, on Tuesday, July 1.

She will face Czechia’s Barbora Krejcíková, who is currently the defending ladies’ champion of the tournament.