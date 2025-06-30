J.CO donuts being resold. But the chain says it’s not allowed.

A popular donut chain warned the public against the reselling of its products outside its stores following such unauthorized activities.

J.CO Donuts and Coffee Philippines said that it has received reports of such activities, adding that it does not have any official or authorized resellers.

“Such activities are discouraged,” it said on a Facebook post on June 23.

“We highly encourage you to purchase your donuts directly from the stores to ensure the freshness and quality of your favorite donuts,” the donut chain added.

This was emphasized in the caption of its post.

“The best way to enjoy your favorite donuts is to experience them straight from your nearest J.CO stores!” it said.

Why are they resold? Some speculations

Meanwhile, a Redditor wondered about the reselling of the donut chain’s products the same day the warning was posted.

“Honest Q [Question]. Can someone give me context why there’s always people who resell JCo? Definitely, that’s prohibited, but what’s the reason behind it? Onti branches? Nauubusan sa branches? Is the demand still that high? Thanks!!” the user said.

One Redditor speculated that it does not have many branches outside the metro.

“Wala J.CO sa ibang province. Example sa Northern Luzon. Madami naglalako ng JCO sa mga bus terminal tulad ng Florida bus terminal. Kakabukas lang din ng SM Laoag, which my nagi-isang J.CO branch,” the user said.

“Was wondering about this too. There’s [three] J.CO stores in our area, but I see people on some FB groups reselling by box. I’m kind of doubting if these are fresh or discarded by the stores since they are not allowed to sell unsold donuts from the previous day,” another Redditor said.

In February, a similar question was posted on the platform.

“What’s up with J.CO donuts being sold by resellers [or] on random sidewalks?” a Reddit user asked before on the “r/Philippines” subreddit.

“I’ve been seeing this for a few years now. Hindi siya pasabuy — para silang mga resellers. I believe pre-picked na rin ‘yung flavors. I wonder what’s up with these donuts that they’re being sold outside the shop? Sila lang nakita kong may ganito,” the user added.

The donut chain also had the same warning against resellers as early as 2023.

J.CO is an Indonesian lifestyle cafe retailer in Asia specializing in donuts, coffee, and frozen yogurt.

Its donuts come in different varieties like the Alcapone, Heaven Berry, Forest Glam, Sugar Ice, Jacky Chunk, Choco Nutzy, and Don Mochino.