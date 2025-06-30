Pancit Malabon vs. Palabok: Chef explains the real difference

Chef and food content creator Camille Colmenares addressed the age-old difference between Pancit Malabon and Pancit Palabok in a Facebook post.

The food vlogger on Monday, June 30, explained that the main difference between the two Filipino dishes could be found in the sauces used.

“Madami po pala hindi nakakaalam… Palabok po is shrimp sauce. Malabon is crab fat sauce,” Camille said.

“Oo, sa noodles nagkakatalo din, pero sa sauce, [siya] mismo ang huling hatol,” the chef added.

She then mentioned other dishes whose differences mainly lie in the sauces used, like the afritada and sarciado, and the caldereta and mechado.

Camille’s post has received over 1,500 reactions and 100 comments so far.

Filipinos are often confused by both varieties because they share an orange-yellow color and appear to be made with the same ingredients.

Pancit Malabon is a noodle dish originating from Malabon City and uses thicker rice noodles compared to Pancit Palabok.

Food publication Yummy.ph said that its thick sauce consists of crab fat, as well as fish sauce and annatto seeds. Its sauce is mixed in before it’s served.

Meanwhile, it said that the Pancit Palabok is a noodle dish made with thinner noodles. Its sauce is made with shrimp bouillon cube, as well as ground meat, patis or Filipino fish sauce, flour, and annatto powder.

The palabok’s sauce is served on top of the noodles with toppings, which are to be mixed before being eaten.

Pancit is an all-time Filipino favorite, usually served during big celebrations like birthdays and Christmas.

It is a “Filipinized” noodle dish that originated in China and was introduced by Chinese merchants as a reminder of their homeland.