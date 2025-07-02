Eala’s Wimbledon debut prompts query on grass courts in Philippines

Talks of grass courts in the Philippines gained traction online after a commentator during the 2025 Wimbledon Championships wondered aloud, “I wonder how many grass courts there are in Manila?”

The remark came during the opening-round match between Filipina tennis star Alex Eala and defending champion Barbora Krejčíková of Czechia.

The Filipina tennis star made her debut at the prestigious Wimbledon tournament on Tuesday, July 1, where she played against the defending champion and fell short of winning in the first round.

Alex stunned in the opening-round match with a first-set statement win, but eventually bowed to the more experienced Barbara in the end with a 6-3, 2-6, 1-6 score.

The Czech player was all praises for her Filipino opponent, whom she described as someone who is “gonna be really good in a couple of years.”

“What the hell she played in the first set. I mean, she was smashing the ball and she was cleaning the lines and all that. So, wow. It’s the next generation coming,” Barbara said in an interview.

Alex is the first-ever Filipina to have played at the prestigious Wimbledon court. She also made history by becoming the first Filipina to reach the WTA (Women’s Tennis Association) final in the 2025 Eastbourne Open on June 28.

ALSO READ: Alex Eala falls short of WTA title—but her champagne reaction steals the show | Alex Eala to wear ‘sampaguita’ accessory at Wimbledon debut

What grass court?

Meanwhile, during Alex’s match with Barbara, a commentator remarked live, wondering how many grass courts there are in the Philippines.

The question earned Pinoy viewers’ attention, with some admitting to immediately reacting with a “none.”

“Philippines mentioned multiple times in the freaking Wimbledon!!! Iba ka, Alex Eala!!!” an online user in the X (formerly Twitter) platform wrote on July 1.

“‘I wonder how many grasscourts there are in Manila?’ Siz, wala! Hahaha!” the user added.

The post has earned 5,100 likes and 480 reposts so far.

“Same answer, sez! Gigil na gigil ako sa ‘WALA.’ Hahahaahaha,” another user replied.

“Have they tried CEMENT,” commented a different Pinoy.

Another Filipino had the same reaction on the Meta-owned Threads platform.

“I can’t handle all my tennis chat groups talking about the Eala match. This is too much!! ‘I wonder how many grass courts there are in Manila,’ the commentator asks. NONE!!!” the Threads user exclaimed.

The reactions opened discussions on tennis courts at the country, particularly grass-type ones which have the fastest surface in tennis.

Playfinder said that grass courts favor big servers and those who like to play close to the net.

These types of tennis courts also make the balls move faster because the surface is smoother. It also gives more opportunity for players to quickly slide across the court to reach shots they might not be able to get otherwise.

It is said that players who excel on grass courts are typically strong servers and possess good footwork. Examples are Roger Federer and Serena Williams.

Types of courts in Philippines

Some Filipinos noted that the country’s tennis scene is dominated by shell and hard courts, with some clay courts scattered in provincial areas.

“Semento. Goods na. Lubak pa,” an online user wrote.

“Shell courts are more prevalent here. Grass and clay courts get ruined seasonally due to our really wet weather,” another Pinoy commented.

A shell court is characterized by a court surface made with crushed seashells, which offer a slower pace and higher bounce compared to grass or hard courts.

“We have clay courts, pero nasa province. I trained in one. Not sure if puro hard court sa Manila,” shared a different user.

A clay court is generally made of crushed shale stone or brick and other unbound mineral aggregate.

Tennis balls tend to hold up on these types of surfaces and bounce high, making hitting quick winners difficult and leading to longer rallies.

“Rizal Memorial Stadium Complex, meron grass court, ang problema, isa lang siya. Tapos ‘di pa naalagaan ‘yung grass. Kalbo na ‘yung court. Meron kasi akong niece, nag-join ng Tennis tournament before, doon siya nilagay. Sayang lang,” another user said.

Where to play in Metro Manila

There are different types of tennis courts in the metro, according to a lifestyle publication.

These include shell courts (both indoor and outdoor), hard courts, and synthetic grass courts located in UP Diliman, Riverside Village, Camp Aguinaldo, the Philippine Marines headquarters, the Elorde Sports Complex, Ascott Makati, the MWSS Compound, and the CCP Complex.