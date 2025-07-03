Where your taxes go: Mayor’s CR, kitchen get renovation tarpaulin

A tarpaulin announced the renovation of a town mayor’s office—specifically its comfort room and kitchen.

Pinoy pop culture-oriented Facebook page “FFTM” or “Follow The Trend Movement” posted a picture of a tarpaulin which reported about Mangaldan, Pangasinan Mayor Bona Fe De Vera-Payano‘s office renovation.

The tarpaulin reads:

“RENOVATION AND EXPANSION OF MAYOR OFFICE’S COMFORT ROOM AND KITCHEN (PHASE II)”

It also includes the tagline:

“THIS IS WHERE YOUR TAXES GO!”

“Go kweeeeeeen,” the page said as a caption on Tuesday, July 1.

The post has earned 81,000 likes and reactions, 8,300 shares, and 1,400 comments.

The page said that someone sent them an email on June 28 containing the picture with the following subject: “This is where your taxes go.”

The subject was accompanied by a smiling face emoji.

A Facebook user hoped that the tarpaulin was a “satire,” to which another user replied: “It’s true! This is our town.”

“Watt a transparency report,” another user commented.

“Over naman sa transparency report, akala mo talaga eh [diyan] na titira,” wrote a different user.

“At least honest siya HAHAHAHHA,” commented another Pinoy.

Tarpaulins announcing government infrastructure projects are mounted for the public’s information, who are the taxpayers.

In most cases, politicians also include their name and image on the signage.