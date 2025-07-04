Dashcam catches enforcer ignoring red light in Quezon City intersection

A dashcam footage caught a law enforcer going against road rules and disregarding a red traffic light in Quezon City.

Automotive publication VISOR on Monday, June 30 posted a video recorded from a vehicle’s dashcam on that day at the FPJ Avenue corner MH Del Pilar Street.

“No comment,” its Facebook page said with a neutral face emoji.

The footage showed people inside the vehicle commenting on motorcycle riders disregarding the red light at the intersection in front of them.

At the 0:16-time stamp of the video, a motor could be seen on the right side of the vehicle.

The rider then moves forward, avoids the yellow box, and then goes straight to the other side despite the red signal.

A red traffic light signal indicates that motorists must come to a complete stop.

“Luh! Galing ah,” the male individual inside the vehicle comments.

“Ang galing mo dun, boy, ah!” he added.

A police officer on a motorcycle then positions himself on their right side. He glances to the right and then moves forward as well, despite the red light.

“Ang galing, isa ka rin!” the male individual inside the vehicle exclaims.

“Ang galing ng pulis!” his female companion agrees. “Pulis pa ‘yun, ha!”

The post has amassed 331,000 views, 5,800 likes and reactions, and over 460 comments so far, with some Filipinos expressing their disappointment at the traffic violators.

“Mismong mga enforcers ang walang disiplina eh. Wala namang hinahabol, so there is no reason for them to do that,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Kudos po kay kuyang naka-red helmet, hindi gumaya sa dalawang nauna,” said another user.

“Araw-araw ipapaalala na wala na pag-asa sa Pinas, biruin mo ultimo law enforcer, law breaker?” commented a different Pinoy.

Others speculated that the cop could be chasing the first rider who disregarded the stoplight.

“I wonder, [kung] hinabol niya [‘yun] or hindi,” a Facebook user wrote in response to the video.

“Baka [naman] po hahabulin niya [‘yung] isang nag-violate nung una,” commented another user.

Last March, VISOR also posted a dashcam footage showing a cop crossing a box junction and briefly causing vehicles to stop despite the green light signal on their side.

Motorists are expected to adhere to traffic rules and regulations — which include following traffic lights — as license holders, which is given as a privilege and not as a right.