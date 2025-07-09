Pure gold: Fans witness ‘dream lineup’ in OPM Con 2025

Tens of thousands of Filipino fans showed up with unmatched enthusiasm for the country’s top OPM acts during the OPM Con 2025 at the Philippine Arena on July 5.

Despite the rainy weather, fans flocked to see the “dream lineup” of the leading OPM artists at the big stage, including BINI, Flow G, G22, KAIA, SB19, Skusta Clee and SunKissed Lola.

Opening the sold-out show, BINI performed their top hits “Karera,” “Cherry on Top” and “Pantropiko,” with fans harmonizing and waving their lightsticks.

The Nation’s Girl Group brought out the first surprise of the show when they shared the stage with James Reid in singing a mashup of “Secrets” and “Di Bale.” Stell of SB19 also joined BINI in a high-energy performance of the girl group’s newest song “Shagidi.”

OPM Con 2025 also fulfilled the dreams of rising OPM stars like girl groups KAIA and G22, hip-hop artists Flow G and Skusta Clee, and rock band SunKissed Lola, as they performed in the world’s largest indoor arena for the first time.

Aside from showcasing their music to the crowd, the artists also collaborated with the country’s very own OPM legends during the concert. KAIA sang “Jopay” with rock band Mayonnaise, while G22 delivered a moving version of “Salamat” with Pop Rock Princess Yeng Constantino.

SB19, however, was the most-awaited act in the concert as they pumped up the audience with their hits “DAM,” “CRIMZONE,” “Quit” and “8TonBall.”

As they performed their rendition of “Liwanag sa Dilim,” Rico Blanco stunned the crowd when he joined them on stage.

The Kings of P-Pop closed their set with their recent single “DUNGKA!,” with Blanco surprising fans once more by jumping in on SB19’s mesmerizing dance moves. BINI Sheena, G22 and KAIA also graced the performance.

Puregold’s OPM Con 2025 marked history in the OPM scene as it gathered not only the country’s top OPM artists, but also their beloved fans.

“Alam ko iba-iba yung fandom natin, pero OPM pa rin ‘yung sinusuportahan natin. Isang ebidensya ‘to na magkakaisa tayo lahat,” Ken of SB19 said during the concert.

That night proved that OPM is not just a moment, but a strong movement. And it, indeed, was pure gold.