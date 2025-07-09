‘The Force is strong with this one’: ‘Anakin Skywalker’ graduates with honors from UP

A graduate of the University of the Philippines Mindanao is making waves online—not just for graduating summa cum laude, but for sharing a name with a famous “Star Wars” character.

Anakin Skywalker Pactores, a computer science major, graduated with the highest academic distinction as part of UP Mindanao’s Class of 2025.

His name is inspired by Anakin Skywalker, the Jedi Knight prophesied as the “Chosen One” in the Star Wars franchise.

“The Force is strong with this one,” the “We Are Millennials” page said on Tuesday, July 8. It accompanied its post with an image of Pactores on stage.

The phrase is a line said by Darth Vader, the lead villain in “Star Wars: A New Hope.”

The post has reached 25,000 likes and reactions, 4,800 shares, and almost 630 comments so far, with some Filipinos referencing the famous movie series.

“I have brought HONOR, EXCELLENCE and SERVICE to my new empire,” a Facebook user wrote.

“A graduate of the Force!” another user exclaimed.

“Ang saya talaga, ‘pag ang parents mo, fans. Ipinapangalan sa anak,” said a different Pinoy with grinning emojis.

Valedictorian moment goes viral on Reddit

The photo of Pactores on the stage was also uploaded in the “r/Philippines” community on Reddit, earning 4,300 upvotes, where some Redditors shared their personal encounters with him.

“Siya kasi valedictorian ng college and tinugtog talaga ng tech ang Imperial March during his speech,” a Redditor commented to a user who quipped that the musical theme associated with “Star Wars” be played while Pactores walked on UP Mindanao’s stage.

“Friend ko ‘yan, Computer Science Jedi siya,” said another Redditor, referencing a term in the movie series which refers to characters who can wield a supernatural power known as “The Force.”

One Redditor shared a high school memory: “This guy was my schoolmate in high school. Tanyag na talaga ang pangalan niya sa pagiging matalino and the teachers preached his intellect. Sobrang talino niya talaga to the point na natameme ang oral com teacher namin dahil siya na nag-explain ng lesson,” wrote another user.

“He’s kind and nice too! Marami ka ring malalaman na facts and stuffs tungkol sa kanya. Hindi ka tatantanan kung hindi ka makaintindi. HE DESERVED THE BEST!” the user added.

First ‘summa’ in his program

Pactores is the first computer science graduate in their program who finished summa cum laude (with highest praise).

He also received the Dean’s Special Award for Academic Excellence.

Student publication Himati reported that he delivered the valedictory address at the recognition and send-off ceremony held by the UP Mindanao College of Science and Mathematics on Monday, July 7.

They are set to be conferred with their degrees on Thursday, July 10, during UP Mindanao’s 27th Commencement Exercises.

Pactores describes himself as a “full-stack developer” and “data engineer” who is “passionate about crafting solutions,” including websites and data pipelines.