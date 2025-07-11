Katinko responds to viral call for giant pain patch for backaches

A popular relief brand has responded to online suggestions that it create a large transdermal patch—big enough to cover an entire human back—for those suffering from aches and pains.

Katinko on Tuesday, July 8, featured a comment from a Filipino user who joked that the brand should produce a patch the size of a bond paper to ease back pain.

“We truly value your suggestions, ka-team! We always read your comments. Katinko followers are seriously creative. Thank you for helping us improve our brand and products even more!” the brand said on a Facebook post.

“What do you think, ka-team? Would you want a KATINKO patch the size of bond paper?” it added with a grinning emoji.

The post has gained 1,700 likes and reactions and almost 470 comments, with the brand responding to some Filipino users.

Comments spark more ideas

“Sa mga nag sa-suggest ng pang buong katawan, gusto niyo po bang maging Shanghai,” its account said in the comments with a crying emoji.

“Shanghai” in this case refers to lumpiang Shanghai, a Filipino-style spring roll made with ground pork and other fillings wrapped tightly in thin crepes or lumpia wrappers.

“Yes, please. Make it manila paper size, kami na bahala mag-cut. Minsan kasi halos buong katawan [‘yung] masakit, para mag-roll [na lang kami] doon,” another user commented.

Katinko responded with a crying emoji: “May nag-suggest pa po ng bed sheet at kumot, madam.”

Another Pinoy admitted to wanting such an item long before.

“That’s what I am waiting noon noon pa huhuhu… [kailan] ba kasiiiiii,” a user commented.

The brand responded with a sparkling emoji: “Awww, sorry na, mima. Dibale, mag-manifest pa tayo, baka sakaling makita at marinig ng management.”

It had a similar answer to another user.

“Yess po, plsss [please],” the user commented with emojis of a grinning-with-sweat and laughing face.

“Manifesting,” Katinko responded with sparkling emojis.

What is a transdermal patch?

A transdermal patch, also known as a body patch, is a patch that attaches to one’s skin and contains medication. The medication from the patch is absorbed into one’s body over a period of time.

This is typically used for the relief of body aches, where counterirritants like menthol are applied to provide a cooling sensation to the affected area.

While Katinko is widely known for its liniments and ointments, the brand currently does not offer patches.