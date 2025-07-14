Torre fires back at basher over mocked shooting skills

Philippine National Police chief Gen. Nicolas Torre III called out a basher who made fun of a picture of him pointing at a shooting target.

The top cop responded to a Facebook user who commented that Torre was “fooling himself” in the photo, implying that the shooting target result had been faked or manipulated.

“Inuuto mo [na naman] sarili mo, hahahaha,” the Facebook user wrote.

Torre noticed the comment and responded, “Magkano pusta mo, ulitin ko ‘yan sa harap mo?”

A different Facebook user agreed with the first commenter and wrote, “Binutasan lang ‘yon para [kunyari] natamaan [niya], hahaha.”

The PNP chief likewise responded: “Magkano pusta mo, ulitin ko ‘yan sa harap mo?”

Torre was referring to shooting the paper target in front of the Facebook users who had questioned the authenticity of the photo.

He also took a screenshot of the comments and challenged the first commenter on how much the latter was willing to bet, quipping that the commenter might need a “financier.”

“Kenneth Morales, Hehehehe, magkano pusta mo, ulitin ko ‘yan sa harap mo? Kahit piso mo, manalo barko, call ako,” the top cop said on Facebook on July 6.

“Trisha Joy, Ma’am, paki-call ng attention ng BF [boyfriend] mo sa pustahan namin. Hanap din kayo ng financier. Hehehe!” Torre added.

The cop’s post was noticed by a Reddit user who shared the incident on the “r/pinoy” community.

“General Torre Calls out troll,” the Redditor said.

New indoor firing range

The post, which featured Torre with a shooting target, was posted by the Facebook page “Tambayan ng PULIS,” reporting on the police force’s opening of a new firing range at its headquarters on Camp Crame on July 4.

“The state-of-the-art facility is designed to elevate firearms training and reinforce operational readiness through a safer and more controlled environment for skill development,” the PNP said in its official Facebook page.

“This modern training ground underscores the PNP’s commitment to strengthening the capabilities of its personnel. Equipped with advanced features and safety systems, the range will serve as a platform for improving precision, discipline, and tactical decision-making—essential qualities for ensuring the effective delivery of police services,” it added.

Members of the police force were encouraged to take “full advantage” of the new indoor firing range for their “continuous learning and professional growth.”

Torre, as the PNP chief, was among the first to use the indoor firing range during its opening ceremony.

Last June, Torre said he wanted police officers to be proficient in their shooting skills, adding that those who fail in marksmanship will be disarmed and required to undergo training.

He previously emphasized that marksmanship is crucial, as even a minor mistake can lead to unnecessary deaths or collateral damage during armed encounters.

As head of the PNP, Torre said that he would undergo the marksmanship test himself and be willing to retire from service if he fails.