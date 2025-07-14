Rider in Cainta draws attention for speaking to driver instead of fleeing

A motorcycle rider in Cainta, Rizal caught attention for stopping to talk to a driver he hit, instead of speeding away like many others would.

Automotive publication VISOR posted dashcam footage on Saturday, July 12, capturing an incident along Felix Avenue that same morning.

The dashcam recorded a four-wheeled vehicle that was hit by a motorcycle behind it when the former stopped to yield to pedestrians who were about to cross.

The motorcycle had the option to speed away, but instead, the rider stopped and talked to the driver of the vehicle he had hit.

“Refreshing makakita ng rider na hindi tumatakbo pagkatapos makabangga,” VISOR said as a caption on its Facebook post with a thumbs up emoji.

The video has earned 247,000 views, 2,300 likes and reactions, and almost 200 comments, with some Filipinos agreeing with the caption.

“Kudos sa driver, lahat naman nadadaan sa [maayos] na usapan, [kaya] lang, madami na [ngayon], tatakbuhan,” a Facebook user commented.

“Abala ‘yan kahit magbayad ‘yan. At least ‘di tumakbo,” another said.

“That should be the norm para sa lahat ng nagmamaneho,” a different Pinoy said.

Most motorcycle riders in the country, especially in Metro Manila, are known to speed away from crashes or accidents instead of taking responsibility.

Republic Act 4136, also known as the Land Transportation and Traffic Code, states the following as the “duty of driver in case of accident:”

In the event that any accident should occur as a result of the operation of a motor vehicle upon a highway, the driver present, shall show his driver’s license, give his true name and address and also the true name and address of the owner of the motor vehicle.

No driver of a motor vehicle concerned in a vehicular accident shall leave the scene of the accident without aiding the victim, except under any of the following circumstances:

If he is in imminent danger of being seriously harmed by any person or persons by reason of the accident;

If he reports the accident to the nearest officer of the law; or;

If he has to summon a physician or nurse to aid the victim.

The law also states that “no person shall operate a motor vehicle on any highway recklessly or without reasonable caution considering the width, traffic, grades, crossing, curvatures, visibility and other conditions of the highway and the conditions of the atmosphere and weather.”