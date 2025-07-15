Canva cracks up Pinoys with condolence-themed congratulatory tarp

An online graphic design tool sparked Filipinos’ interest after posting a graphic that resembled a condolence banner at first glance.

On Saturday, July 12, Canva Philippines uploaded an image featuring a sky backdrop, a white bird, and a photo of a young woman, accompanied by the text:

Angel Matapang

CONGRATS ON FINISHING THE WEEK!

JULY 2025

Such templates are typically used to announce wakes or funerals, often featuring elements like a blue sky with clouds and a white bird or pigeon.

“Happy weekend sa lahat!” the Facebook page of Canva Philippines wrote with emojis of a party popper and a grinning face.

The post has garnered 99,000 laugh reactions and other likes, 2,600 shares and over 720 comments from amused Filipinos.

“May humor din pala eto si Canva e,” a Facebook user commented.

“Pagod na sa buong linggo, Von? Kami na bahala sa tawa mo!” Canva responded with a laughing emoji.

“This is my favorite page now,” another Facebook user commented.

“Nagta-Tagalog pala si Canva,” a different online user said.

“Dog show ka na, Canva,” another Filipino commented.

“Tumatapang ka na, Canva!” an online user said with laughing emojis.

The graphic design platform also provided a link in the comments section for anyone who wanted to create similar tarpaulins.

The link leads to design templates that feature celebratory tarps with a “condolence” vibe.

In “condolence” tarpaulins, images of the sky and a pigeon typically symbolize peace and the soul’s transition to a better place.