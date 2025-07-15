‘CBCP Avenue’ takes root in Bohol as part of climate, faith initiative

In the quiet, rolling hills of Sikatuna, a small town in the heart of Bohol, a forest is beginning to rise — not just of trees, but of faith.

It’s called “CBCP Avenue,” a new tree-lined path within a larger environmental initiative, where each Narra tree now bears the name of a Catholic bishop in the Philippines.

On June 17, clergy from the Diocese of Tagbilaran planted trees as a tribute to the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines, which recently held its retreat and plenary assembly in the province for the first time.

The Diocese of Tagbilaran hosted the bishops’ retreat from July 1 to 3, while the Diocese of Talibon hosted the plenary assembly from July 5 to 7.

The broader environmental and cultural movement is called SikatuNarra — a name combining Sikatuna, the town where it began, and Narra, the national tree of the Philippines.

The initiative aims to transform underutilized land into a thriving tree sanctuary, honoring both environmental sustainability and Filipino heritage.

With its golden-yellow blooms and durable hardwood, the Narra has long symbolized resilience and strength — qualities organizers say reflect both the Filipino spirit and the Church’s mission.

But the movement is about more than tree planting, said Bishop Alberto “Abet” Uy of Tagbilaran.

“It’s a commitment of our clergy to care for our common home,” Uy said.

“Rooted in faith and driven by hope, this shared mission reminds us that nurturing creation is also nurturing the soul,” he added.

Uy also described the project as a way to honor the late Pope Francis, whose teachings and environmental encyclical have inspired the Church to take action on climate and ecological justice.

The Tagbilaran diocese expressed its gratitude to the local government of Sikatuna led by Mayor Justiniana Ellorimo for their vision and support in helping bring the initiative to life.

In this Jubilee Year of Hope, CBCP Avenue is envisioned as a quiet, sacred space that will serve as a lasting reminder of the bishops’ gathering in Bohol and a town that dared to intertwine climate action with the deepest roots of faith.

“Every Nara tree planted is a living prayer for cleaner air, cooler temperatures, and restored biodiversity. Every sapling is a step closer to healing our planet,” the diocese said.