Passenger cries foul over alleged wedding ring theft at NAIA Terminal 3

An airline passenger raised the alarm over airline personnel who allegedly stole her jewelry box, which contained her and her husband’s wedding rings.

Kimberly Nakamura reported that her jewelry box, containing their wedding rings, a diamond necklace, and earrings, went missing from her hand-carry bag on June 28, during her flight from Ninoy Aquino International Airport Terminal 3 to Singapore.

Nakamura said she only noticed the jewelry box was missing after arriving in Singapore.

She was only able to recover her jewelry box on July 14, after over two weeks of investigation involving the Airport Police Division of NAIA Terminal 3 and the Surveillance Team, who helped her review CCTV footage for three days.

“CCTV later revealed that several airport staff from AirAsia, Cebu Pacific, Quickstar Security airline, and Jetstar found and passed around the jewelry box — yet no one turned it over to Lost [and] Found at NAIA T3,” Nakamura said in a Facebook post.

“Between June 28, 4 p.m., to June 29, 7 a.m., more than 10 different personnel were caught handling the box. They each had a chance to do the right thing, but they didn’t,” she added.

“This marked the beginning of a series of mishandlings that led to the disappearance of both rings. From simple Lost and Found case, it became theft,” Nakamura continued.

She narrated that her jewelry box was recovered on July 8, but it only contained her necklace and earrings.

Nakamura said that she gave all the staff involved 24 hours to return her and her husband’s wedding rings, warning that she would press charges against them, their airline companies, and their agencies for “gross negligence and qualified theft.”

On July 13, she said that a security staff member admitted to stealing her husband’s wedding ring.

The next day, Nakamura received an anonymous text message saying that her wedding ring was hidden under a table at Gate 104.

According to Nakamura, it was “the same gate where this painful search began.”

She said that the airport police immediately responded and recovered the ring following the information.

“The fact that this ring was not simply ‘found’ but strategically placed back in a location tied to the original incident suggests a deliberate effort to conceal the truth — or quietly undo a wrong,” Nakamura said.

“After more than two exhausting and distressing weeks, I finally recovered everything: our two wedding rings, a diamond necklace, a pair of earrings, and the jewelry box that carried them. These weren’t just items. They were pieces of our story,” she added.

“Our wedding rings were meant to be symbols of love, loyalty, and new beginnings. Instead, they were stolen, hidden, scratched, and passed around like they meant nothing,” Nakamura continued.

She called out the airlines and agencies, saying that their staff “committed theft and negligence.”

“This must not be tolerated. I urge you to take action so that no one else has to go through what I did. Your employees were involved in acts of dishonesty and negligence, and such behavior has no place in any responsible system,” Nakamura said.

“This is not an isolated mistake. It reflects a failure in staff training, security protocol, and basic integrity. I implore your office to take immediate action. There are dishonest and negligent employees operating within your airport, and this cannot be ignored,” she continued.

Her post has so far garnered 1,200 shares, over 900 reactions and 166 comments.

Nakamura also shared more information in the comments section, stating that a Jetstar staff member confessed to taking her jewelry box for personal use on June 30.

Nakamura also explained that she only placed an AirTag in her jewelry box after it was recovered.

“Initially, wala pong AirTag [‘yung] box nung nawala, upon recovery po, nilagyan ko na ng AirTag,” she commented.

An AirTag is an Apple device used to track the location of items through the Find My app. Owners place the tag on or inside an item, and can then view its location using the app.

Last April, the wife of singer-songwriter Ice Seguerra, Liza Diño, lost items from her luggage while en route to the Philippines from the United States.

The items were an Apple Watch and a laptop.

According to reports, the management of Philippine Airlines, the flight that brought Liza back to Manila, compensated the couple for the watch but did not cover the laptop.

RELATED: Ice Seguerra calls out airport security for wife’s missing items in luggage