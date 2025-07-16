Ride-hailing driver banned for threatening passengers with bladed weapon

A ride-hailing app said the driver who displayed threatening behavior toward passengers in a viral post has been permanently banned from its platform.

inDrive Philippines on Thursday, July 16, said that it has “zero tolerance for any form of violence, harassment, or threatening behavior,” adding that the “safety and well-being” of its community is its highest priority.

“We are deeply concerned by the incident that circulated on social media last July 13 involving a driver who exhibited threatening behavior toward a passenger,” it said in a statement posted as a story on its Facebook page.

“As shared with the proper authorities and during Senator Raffy Tulfo’s program on July 15, the driver in question has been permanently removed and banned from our platform,” the transport vehicle network service said.

“We understand the seriousness of such incidents and the impact they may have on public trust. inDrive is committed to working closely with all stakeholders to uphold a safe, secure, and respectful environment for every ride,” it concluded.

Gov’t responds

The Land Transportation Office (LTO) said it has already issued a show-cause order to the driver who had threatened his passengers with a bladed weapon over a “petty misunderstanding on destination.”

“Maling propesyon ang napasukan ng driver na ito, hindi hanapbuhay ang hanap nito kundi basag ulo at asunto,” LTO Acting Secretary and chief Greg Pua Jr. said in a statement.

The office said it has already suspended the driver’s license of the inDrive driver for 90 days and asked him to explain why it should not be revoked due to the incident.

The registered owner of the vehicle was also asked to explain why he should not be held liable for employing a reckless driver under the DOTC Joint Administrative Order No. 2014-01.

The TNVS driver is facing charges of reckless driving and being an improper person to operate a vehicle.

The incident

A Threads user on Monday, July 14, posted a video warning ride-hailing users to avoid an inDrive driver named “Cristian” with the license plate number NFS 5965.

According to the post, the passengers booked the rider to go to 888 Lucky Mansion, a condominium at Binondo, Manila.

“Mali ang liko ng driver, pinilit kaming ibaba sa malayo. Nang sabihan, nagalit, minura kami, hinamon ang BF [boyfriend] ko ng suntukan at naglabas pa ng kutsilyo sa Binondo,” the post said.

“Ingat po sa driver na ito,” the post added. “SHARING FOR AWARENESS.”

inDrive prides itself in putting passengers “at the center of safety.”

It said that it has “high safety standards in the app” in which passengers can freely choose their riders, share their location and let trusted contacts know about it, and access emergency services or quick help from their Support.

Each ride is also insured, the ride-hailing app said.