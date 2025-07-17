‘Expires bukas if not claimed’: Pinoys share text scams in conyo speak

Have you received a text message from an official-looking number that uses conyo speak?

“KasKasan Buddies,” an online community specializing in credit card deals, shared a screenshot of a Facebook user who claimed to receive an SMS from GCash, a popular e-wallet platform, with an unusual tone.

“AWARENESS!!! Conyo na pala ang GCash HAHAHAHAHAHAHA,” the Facebook user said, posting a screenshot of a text message that reads:

You received P1,250 bill adjustment refund from MERALCO. Confirm via (link) to credit to your GCash account. Expires bukas if not claimed

“KasKasan Buddies” shared the post and reminded the public to be cautious when clicking links.

“Tandaan, always do not pindot links, ok???” it said on Saturday, July 12, poking fun at the scam message’s informal tone.

The post has so far garnered 17,000 laughing reactions and likes, and over 900 shares, with some Filipinos sharing screenshots of messages they have received in the same tone.

“‘Pag pumindot ka, iyak ka,” a Facebook user wrote in the comments, sharing a screenshot of a text from “NBDEALS.”

“GRABE! Your ticket just won P15,000! This could be you! Claim your prize here (insert link),” the text reads.

Another Facebook user shared a text from GCash, claiming she had received a “P5,000 from DSWD Ayuda Sa Kapos Ang Kita” through GCash.

“Confirm today (insert link) or it will be forfeited bukas,” the text message reads.

“Pag-click namin, phishing website pala, change pass agad, punyyeters,” the Facebook user shared.

“Akin rin po,” another online user chimed in, sharing a screenshot of a text from GCash.

“You received P1,250 bill adjustment refund from MERALCO. Confirm via (insert link) to credit to your GCash account. Expires bukas if not claimed,” the text reads.

“Conyo speak” refers to a way of speaking that mixes Filipino and English, often delivered with an accent or tone that can come across as exaggerated, pretentious, or overly fussy.

This way of speaking is informal and especially popular among the youth.

Text hijacking

Meanwhile, text hijacking is a method used by scammers to make people believe they are receiving legitimate messages from official numbers, even when the texts contain red flags like poor grammar or an overly informal tone.

The government said that scammers deceive the recipient by sending messages containing malicious links that aim to gain unauthorized access to the victim’s accounts or credit cards.

According to a telecommunications firm, these fraudsters can fool people by using fake cell towers to send text scams and use legitimate names of entities as the sender’s name.

Authorities are advising the public not to click on links in messages and to examine the texts they receive carefully.

“Remember that banks [or] e-money issuers will NEVER ask you to click a link sent through email or SMS to execute transactions that you did not initiate. You may go directly to mobile or internet banking facilities for any transactions with your bank [or] e-money issuer,” the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said.