Archbishop-designate Abet Uy seeks prayers ahead of Cebu mission

Archbishop-designate Alberto Uy is asking the faithful for prayers as he prepares to take on his new role as shepherd of the Archdiocese of Cebu.

Pope Leo XIV appointed Uy on July 16, the Memorial of Our Lady of Mount Carmel. He succeeds now retired Archbishop Jose Palma, who led one of the nation’s most prominent archdioceses for 14 years.

Uy’s appointment was announced in the Diocese of Tagbilaran by Fr. Jingboy Saco, the vicar general, before the final blessing of a pontifical Mass at the Carmelite Monastery in Lila town.

“Please offer prayers for me,” Uy said in a brief message to the congregation.

In a separate statement released by the diocese, Uy acknowledged the weight of the responsibility ahead and humbly asked for “fervent prayers” as he transitions into his new role.

“Leading an archdiocese as vibrant and significant as Cebu is not an easy task; it comes with immense responsibilities and challenges,” the statement read.

“Bishop Abet is asking for our fervent prayers as he prepares to embark on this new and vital chapter of service to God and His people,” it added.

In Cebu, the archdiocese welcomed Uy as a leader “with a heart for the poor and the marginalized.” He was also described as a “huge environmental advocate.”

Fe Barino, head of the archdiocese’s Commission on the Laity, welcomed Uy as a “good shepherd” called to lead the Catholic faithful of Cebu.

An archdiocese is known as a metropolitan see, and its leader is called a metropolitan archbishop.

While the archbishop has jurisdiction only within his own archdiocese, he also has the responsibility to convene the suffragan bishops in his province to ensure common pastoral action and unity.

The archbishop also has specific duties when a suffragan bishop dies or becomes incapacitated while in office.

The Cebu archdiocese has four suffragan dioceses: Dumaguete, Maasin, Tagbilaran and Talibon.