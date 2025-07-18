‘Travel agency not time travel agency’: Owner reacts to odd booking request

Booking for “time travel?”

A travel agency owner shared an encounter with an individual who wanted to book a trip to Hong Kong for June despite it already being July.

CLA Travel and Tours owner and CEO Benedict Roque shared a screenshot of a conversation with an individual inquiring about a quotation for a trip to Hong Kong from June 25 to 27, 2025, for 10 to 15 people.

Roque asked if the trip was meant for June 25 to 27, 2026, instead, noting that this year’s dates had already passed.

“2026 po ma’am?” he asked during the conversation.

“2025 po,” the client replied.

“July 2025 na po ma’am, hehe,” Roque said.

But the client insisted on having the trip on June 25 to 27, 2025, prompting the travel agency CEO to remind her that it was already July 10, 2025.

“Ahh, nako, ‘di po pwede,” the client responded.

Roque asked why she was inquiring about a June trip when it was already July.

“Travel Agency po [kami], hindi po [kami] Time Travel Agency,” he wrote in a Facebook post on July 10 with a face-holding-back-tears emoji.

The post has so far garnered over 295,000 pure laughing reactions and likes, 4,900 comments and 16,000 shares, with Roque also joining in with his remarks.

“Patahimikin na natin siya, guys. Naway napuntahan niya ang gusto niyang puntahan. [Joke] lang ma’am, labyu, haha,” he wrote on July 16.

In an interview with Pilipino Star Ngayon Digital, Roque shared that they thought the client was pranking them.

“Nung nag-inquire ‘yung client, akala talaga namin June pa lang kasi she insisted na June ‘yung gusto niyang ipa-book, kaya napatingin kami ng calendar sa office,” he said.

“Eventually, she came to realize na July na nga talaga, pero late na siya nag-reply kaya akala namin pina-prank kami ni client,” Roque added.

In the end, Roque said the client’s booking did not push through.

“Hindi na natuloy ‘yung booking ni client due to insufficient information from their end, pero ang sabi niya is July pala, hindi June,” Roque shared.

Roque runs CLA Travel and Tours, an agency that offers services such as airline bookings, land tour arrangements, tour packages, hotel reservations, and travel insurance with visa processing.