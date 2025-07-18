Pinoys alert LTO after vehicles spotted traveling with escort but no license plates

Filipinos called the attention of the Land Transportation Office (LTO) after a video showing two vehicles traveling without license plates and accompanied by an escort was posted online.

Automotive publication VISOR, on Thursday, July 17, posted a video showing a sedan and a sports utility vehicle traveling on a flyover without license plates.

An escort on a motorcycle was also spotted travelling with them.

The motorcycle had its hazard lights on, but like the vehicles it was escorting, it did not have a license plate either.

“Tropang walang plaka,” VISOR said in its Facebook post with a cross mark emoji.

“Hala, mga walang plaka,” a man said in the video. “Pati HPG, walang plaka.”

HPG refers to the Highway Patrol Group, a unit within the Philippine National Police responsible for enforcing road rules and providing general supervision to local police forces regarding the enforcement of traffic laws.

In the video, another two-wheeled escort can be seen beside the sedan. Like the first motorcycle, it also appears to lack a license plate but has its hazard lights on.

“Pasaway,” another man in the video said.

The video has garnered 279,000 views, 2,900 likes and reactions, and over 700 comments, with some Filipinos calling the attention of the authorities regarding the incident.

“LTO, [ano] na, baka [naman], hindi ‘yung mga nakabukaka ang [pinagtutuunan niyo], eto oh, andami [nito] abusado, lalo na mga pulpulitiko kuno, paki aksyunan ‘to,” a Facebook user wrote, referring to vlogger Cherry White who got flagged for driving in improper posture.

“Department of Transportation – Philippines, LTO – National Capital Region, HIGHWAY PATROL GROUP yan, kaya ipapatawag niyo sa OPISINA o hahayaan na lang sila na [‘yung] walang plaka at ‘di sumusunod sa batas trapiko, @Dotr Sen. Vince Dizon,” another said, tagging the accounts of such entities.

“MMDA [or] Land Transportation Office – Philippines, protektado ng HPG Philippine National Police. Magkano po ba pa-escort, baka mura lang. Maka-pagganyan at makalusot sa mga trapik,” a different Facebook user quipped.

Another claimed to have spotted the vehicles in San Juan City.

“[Ito ‘yung] nakasalubong ko kanina sa San Juan City, Granada, naka-stop sila nun sa harap ng Lola Nena’s. Ang tanong, sino ang sakay?” the online user wrote with a thinking emoji.

ALSO READ: Rider wearing ‘PULIS’ shirt draws flak for multiple road violations

Driving a motor vehicle without a license plate is prohibited under the Land Transportation and Traffic Code.

The law states that motor vehicles “shall display in conspicuous places” their license plates at the front and rear parts of the vehicle.

“The number plates shall be kept clean and cared for, and shall be firmly affixed to the motor vehicle in such a manner as will make it entirely visible and always legible,” the law said.

Last February, the LTO reminded motorists that they would be penalized P5,000 if caught traveling without a license plate in their vehicle.

License plates serve as proof that a vehicle has been properly registered and is allowed to be used on public roads.

They are crucial for official identification, enabling authorities to monitor vehicles and ensure compliance with traffic rules and regulations. These plates also act as a primary identifier in the event of vehicle theft or loss.