Las Piñas hospital installs PH’s first helium-free MRI scanner

Perpetual Help Medical Center – Las Piñas has installed what is said to be the country’s first helium-free magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machine, it said in a press release.

The hospital is now equipped with the MAGNETOM Flow.Plus 1.5T MRI — a system developed by Siemens Healthineers that uses “Dry Cool” technology to operate with little to no liquid helium. Conventional MRI machines typically rely on large amounts of helium to keep their magnets cool.

According to Siemens Healthineers, the system is designed to reduce environmental and infrastructure demands while providing high-quality imaging across a range of clinical applications.

The system offers 1.5 tesla (T) magnetic strength and is designed for applications such as neurological, musculoskeletal and whole-body scans.

— John Marwin Elao