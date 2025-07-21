NAIA issues advisory as habagat soaks Metro Manila, nearby areas

With continuous rain and gusty winds affecting Metro Manila and nearby provinces due to the southwest monsoon or habagat, the New NAIA Infra Corp., which manages the Ninoy Aquino International Airport, is urging travelers flying via NAIA to take extra precautions and plan ahead.

Though operations at the NAIA remain normal, adverse weather may still lead to delays or flight disruptions.

Passengers are advised to check their flight status with their airlines before heading to the airport, allow additional travel time due to possible flooding and traffic, and stay updated through official weather and airline channels.

Travelers are also reminded to exercise caution, as roads and walkways may be slippery or waterlogged.

— Rosette Adel