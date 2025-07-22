When to take doxycycline amid flooding, according to MakatiMed doctor

With floods becoming more common amid the rainy season, a nephrology specialist from Makati Medical Center is urging the public to be proactive against leptospirosis, a serious bacterial infection that can damage the kidneys.

Physician Eladio Miguel Peñaranda Jr. explained that those who wade through floodwaters, especially with open wounds or repeated exposure, should consult a doctor about taking doxycycline as preventive treatment.

“Kailangan nito ng reseta kaya huwag mag-atubiling humingi ng payo sa doktor,” he said in an interview with DZRH on June 19.

Parts of Metro Manila and nearby areas are flooded on Tuesday, July 22, as southwest monsoon enhances rain. PAGASA is also monitoring two low-pressure area within the Philippine Area of Responsibility.

— John Marwin Elao