‘Unchain pets’: Owners who cannot evacuate with animals told

Pet owners were advised not to chain or cage their animal companions during inclement weather if the pets cannot be included in evacuation efforts.

Metro Manila and some areas in Luzon have been experiencing heavy rainfall due to the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

According to state weather bureau PAGASA, there is also the threat of three low-pressure area (LPA), with one of them having a “high” chance of intensifying into a tropical cyclone.

The continuous rain has caused severe flooding in several parts of Metro Manila and other low-lying areas.

Reports stated that individuals struggled to navigate streets in cities like Quezon due to floodwaters filled with floating trash and debris.

Overflowing rivers and dams also prompted evacuation calls in areas prone to flooding and landslides.

In response, veterinary clinics and animal welfare groups have urged pet owners to make preparations, especially if they are unable to bring their animal companions during evacuations.

The Furr Project Animal Hospital advised pet owners to untie or release their animals from cages to give them a fighting chance if floodwaters rise.

“If you can’t bring them with you, don’t leave them chained or caged. Let them find safety,” it said.

The Philippine Animal Welfare Society (PAWS) also offered the same advice, highly encouraging pet owners to include their animal companions in their evacuation plans.

“Have an evacuation plan and emergency go-kit, complete with essential supplies, ready for your pets. Make sure you know how and where to safely transport them if the need to evacuate arises,” it said.

“In emergencies, everyday household items can be the quickest and most effective means of transport and protection. For instance, laundry baskets or basins can serve as makeshift carriers through floods,” PAWS added.

“Your pets should never be forgotten and abandoned in difficult times. They deserve care and consideration, especially when things get hard. Please always take them with you to safety,” the org continued.

“If for any compelling reason, you absolutely cannot take them with you, please at least UNCAGE AND UNCHAIN THEM to give them a fighting chance to survive,” PAWS said.

PAGASA said that moderate to heavy monsoon rains will continue to hammer Metro Manila, parts of Luzon, and portions of Visayas until at least Thursday, July 24.