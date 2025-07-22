Doctors warn of leptospirosis risk amid floods, rains

As rains persist due to the enhanced southwest monsoon, the Pediatric Nephrology Society of the Philippines is warning parents about the risk of leptospirosis—a serious infection from wading in floodwaters contaminated with rat or animal urine.

The bacteria can enter through skin cuts soaked in floodwater. Symptoms in children include fever, stomach pain, red eyes, jaundice, decreased urination and difficulty breathing.

Doctors urge parents to bring any exposed child to a health center even after just one flood exposure.

“Kung nalubog ka sa baha kahit wala kang sugat sa paa, uminom ng 2 tableta ng Doxycycline 100 mg sa loob ng 24 oras para pangontra sa leptospirosis. Libre ito sa mga health center.

‘Wag na tayong dumagdag sa bilang ng may lepto. Ingat!” the society said.



— John Marwin Elao