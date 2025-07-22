‘I am not worthy’: Bishop Uy speaks of Cebu appointment

Bishop Alberto Uy spoke publicly for the first time Sunday about his appointment as the next archbishop of Cebu, telling churchgoers he feels unworthy of the role.

Speaking at the Tagbilaran Cathedral, he shared his conversation with papal nuncio Archbishop Charles Brown, who informed him of his new pastoral assignment.

“I am not worthy,” Uy recalled telling the nuncio.

The nuncio, responding warmly, told Uy: “I’m happy you said that. If not, I would be worried.”

Reflecting on the call, Uy said, “Here we see our great need for God.”

He urged the faithful not to see his appointment as a promotion, but rather as “a confirmation of a greater mission.”

“I am not enough,” he said, asking for continued prayers from the community.

“Many people congratulate me on this new appointment. That’s not wrong, but it would be more meaningful if you say, ‘I pray for you,’ or ‘We are praying for you, Bishop,’” he added.

The Vatican formally announced Uy’s appointment as archbishop-designate on July 16, the feast of Our Lady of Mount Carmel.

Uy, whose canonical installation date has yet to be announced, will succeed retired Archbishop Jose Palma, who led the Archdiocese of Cebu for more than a decade.

“For now, I remain here, serving you in the Diocese of Tagbilaran,” he told parishioners, assuring them of his continued presence until his installation.

He also asked for prayers for Pope Leo XIV, and that the pope will appoint a new bishop for Tagbilaran soon.

Despite his new role, Uy said he will always return to his roots in Bohol.

“We will still see each other again,” he said.