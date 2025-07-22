‘Ang tunay na mga idol’: PLDT Hitters salute flood rescuers in Quezon City

“ANG TUNAY NA MGA IDOL!”

That’s how PLDT High Speed Hitters player Mika Reyes described the rescuers who braved floodwaters to reach them Monday night, July 21, at the SGS Gym in Quezon City, where the team had been stranded for hours due to relentless rains brought by the enhanced southwest monsoon or habagat.

The Philippine Army Search and Rescue team and Raha Rescue responded and safely brought the players out.

“Saludo to the ones who braved the floods to get to us,” she wrote.





Reyes expressed gratitude to those who checked in, sent food and made sure they were safe.

“Sana lahat ng nangangailangan, naabot ng tulong,” the volleyball player also said.

Among those who commented are fellow players Abi Maraño and Denise Joaquin, among others.

Several parts of Metro Manila and nearby provinces have been submerged in floods since Monday due to incessant rains enhanced by the habagat.

— John Marwin Elao