‘Empathy po tayo’: DILG’s playful class, work suspension announcement draws flak

Department of Interior and Local Government Secretary Jonvic Remulla’s class and work suspension announcement sparked backlash on social media.

In an art card posted online, Remulla said:

“Mga Abangers, Sarap ng bogchi ko. Sa kabusugan ay naka-idlip nang sandali. Oh eto na inaabangan ninyo!”

He then proceeded to list the areas where work and class suspensions were declared.

Actor Jake Ejercito was among those who weighed in on this post.

“There’s a time and place for trying to be funny—this isn’t one of them,” he said.

Actor Chuckie Dreyfus also questioned the tone of the agency’s official announcements.

“This very much feels like hinayaan ng socmed manager ang AI na gumawa ng tono,” he wrote.

Others urged the DILG chief to be mindful of the public’s situation amid the impact of the southwest monsoon (habagat).

Several areas are submerged in flood amid the incessant rains brought by habagat.

“Call me OA, but people are suffering, some are losing homes and loved ones. And yet, others act like everything’s perfectly fine, as if nothing’s happening. I hope we can be more mindful with our choice of words next time,” a Facebook user also wrote.

“Medyo hindi na po yata tama yung tono natin. Empathy po tayo konti para sa mga kababayan natin. Pero malaki ka na, alam mo na ang tama sa mali. Stay safe,” another commented.

“Whoever is in charge of posting content or announcements on this page, should always maintain professionalism and courtesy. The post reflects the values and image of the agency/ #DILG. We appreciate your announcement, but it is still best if the content is properly written, clear, and appropriate,” an online user said.

As governor of Cavite, Remulla often used casual and playful language when announcing class suspensions—something he seems to have carried over to the national stage in his new role as DILG chief.

His approach comes amid a separate proposal he raised: that the authority to suspend classes be centralized under the DILG.

However, DepEd pushed back on this idea, saying on Monday, July 21, that such decisions should remain under the discretion of local government executives.