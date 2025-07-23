‘Hanggang binti ‘yung tuhod’: Reporter explains viral slip while covering Manila flood

“Hanggang binti na ‘yung tuhod?”

ABS-CBN reporter Izzy Lee explained her viral mix-up during a live report on flooding in the City of Manila on Monday, July 21.

Videos and photos of the journalist reporting on flood depth along Taft Avenue circulated on social media after Filipinos noticed her gaffe.

Lee was delivering a live report to ABS-CBN Chief of Reporters Jeff Canoy, who was anchoring from the newsroom for “TV Patrol Express,” a newscast that offers a quick rundown of the day’s top stories.

“Ngayong umaga, pabugso-bugso ‘yung ulan dito sa Maynila kaya nakikita niyo naman ay medyo hanggang binti na ‘yung tuhod dito sa may habaan ng Taft Avenue, maging doon sa mga pangunahing kalsada dito sa lungsod,” she reported.

The journalist intended to say that the floodwaters were already knee-deep.

The moment caught the attention of Filipinos, with some sharing clips and screenshots of it on social media.

“May bago nang idadagdag sa PH Reporter core. HAHAHAHHAHAHAHA, ALIW!!!” an account on the X (formerly Twitter) platform exclaimed.

May bago nang idadagdag sa PH Reporter core HAHAHAHHAHAHAHA ALIW!!! 😂✌️ @_izzylee pic.twitter.com/kIhlrcRon1 — alt iWant (@ALTiWantTFC) July 21, 2025

A longer version of the clip is also available on Facebook.

A Facebook page also shared screengrabs of the moment, earning 33,000 laughing reactions and 1,300 shares.

The viral posts caught Lee’s attention, prompting her to share a behind-the-scenes photo of herself reporting from the flooded avenue in full rain gear.

“Sorry po, wala pang kain at tulog. Next time, kakain muna ako para hindi na hanggang binti ang tuhod,” she wrote on Tuesday, July 22.

“Ingat sa baha, mga Kapamilya!” the reporter added with a smiling emoji.

Her post has amassed 225,000 likes and reactions, 6,400 shares, and over 4,600 comments, with some Filipinos expressing gratitude and support for her service as a field reporter.

“You’re doing great, Izzy! No need to say sorry,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Okay lang ‘yan. Ingat, Ms. Izzy!” another user commented.

“Hahaha! You are doing great, Izzy!!! Proud of you sm [so much]!!!! Stay safeeee,” exclaimed another Pinoy.

“Super proud of you, Iz! Be safe and thank you for your service!” wrote a different user.

Lee is a multiplatform journalist covering climate, health, science, and technology stories.

As part of her job, she delivers live weather reports. According to her posts on X, she is currently covering the weather situation in the nation’s capital.

Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has already declared a state of calamity in the city due to the persistent flooding, with the declaration intended to hasten emergency response and provide immediate relief to affected residents.

Meanwhile, Manila and the rest of Metro Manila are experiencing heavy rains due to the southwest monsoon (habagat), which is being intensified by Tropical Storm Dante.

As of 8 a.m., another tropical cyclone, Tropical Depression Emong, is also within the Philippine Area of Responsibility (PAR), which will further intensify the southwest monsoon.

According to the state weather bureau’s weather advisory issued at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 23, Metro Manila will remain under heavy rainfall warning until Friday, July 25.