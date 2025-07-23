‘Grabayo’: Pinoy commuter braves Manila floods with kalesa ride

A Filipino commuter found an unusual way to get home after heavy rains in Manila left public transport scarce.

Online user @jvla0203 shared that she took a “kalesa,” a two-wheeled horse-drawn carriage, on Monday, July 21, to get home from Rizal Park.

“[Jusko], wala na public transpo dahil sa baha… Eto na lang kalesa nasakyan ko. Buti pumayag from Luneta hanggang harap ng bahay namin,” the online user wrote with crying emojis.

“Para akong si Maria Clara habang bumabagyo. Tour of Manila ang peg. Kaloka!!” the online user added, referring to the famous female protagonist in Jose Rizal’s novel, “Noli Me Tangere.”

Jusq, wala na public transpo dahil sa baha…. Eto na lang kalesa nasakyan ko. buti pumayag from Luneta hanggang harap ng bahay namin. 😭😭. Para akong si Maria Clara habang bumabagyo. Tour of Manila ang peg. Kaloka!!🥴🥴🥴 pic.twitter.com/8qKa2BIVkb — pH!LoPhobia😱😰😳 (@jvla0203) July 21, 2025

The post has gained 515,200 views, 26,000 likes, 2,700 reposts, and almost 150 replies in the thread.

The online user also shared more details about her experience by replying to comments from other users.

“Siya na lang po ‘yung [nandoon], lahat ng motor at tuktuk, tinatanggihan na ako. Eh, tinawag ako ni manong, grab opportunity na ako eh, basang-basa na ako sa ulan,” she shared.

The online user also said that the kalesa ride was “slow” amid thunderstorms and lightning. She added that strong winds and heavy rain battered them during the trip.

She likewise shared that tricycles and tuk-tuks on the road stalled because the floodwaters in Intramuros reached knee-deep.

The X user also revealed that the driver was already on his way home. “Nakonsensya na nga ako kaya dinagdagan ko na ‘yung bayad,” she said.

Others joked that the online user had booked a “Grabayo,” a mix of “Grab,” a ride-hailing app,” and “kabayo” or a horse.

Tourists can enjoy kalesa rides in Manila, often found near popular spots like the National Museum, Rizal Park and Intramuros.

The kalesa, introduced by the Spaniards during colonization, was once the primary mode of transportation before automobiles. It was originally reserved for officials and high-ranking individuals.

Monsoon rains

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and parts of Luzon have faced continuous heavy rains since the weekend due to the enhanced southwest monsoon (habagat).

There are currently two tropical cyclones in the Philippine Area of Responsibility — Tropical Storm Dante and Tropical Storm Emong — which are intensifying the effects of the southwest monsoon.

Shortly before that, the country experienced the effects of Severe Tropical Storm Crising.

State weather bureau PAGASA said that Metro Manila will continue to be under rainfall warning until Friday, July 25.