‘Work from home’: Kuya Kim jokes about viral weather report wearing shorts

Television personality Kim Atienza quipped about “working from home” after a viral video showed him giving a weather report while wearing shorts.

On Tuesday, July 22, the Kapuso segment presenter posted a video of himself delivering a report in the middle of a rainy street, informing the public about weather disturbances affecting the country.

“(LPA) 1,110 [kilometers] East of Central Luzon,” he captioned his post.

“Meanwhile, another Low Pressure Area (LPA) East of Calayan, Cagayan enhancing the Southwest Monsoon o Habagat, rains affecting MM [Metro Manila] and the whole Country. Rains to continue till Thursday,” Atienza added.

@kuya_kimatienza Low Pressure Area (LPA) was estimated based on all available data at 1,110 km East of Central Luzon Meanwhile, another Low Pressure Area (LPA) is at 370 km East of Calayan, Cagayan (19.5°N, 125.0°E). Southwest Monsoon o Habagat rains affecting MM and the whole Country. ♬ Laki Sa Layaw – Mike Hanopol

Atienza’s unique reporting style gained attention on social media, including from “Rated Korina” host Korina Sanchez, who commented on his physique.

“Hahaha, kahit umuulan, hot pa din,” she commented.

“WFH (work from home) ka po, Kuya Kim?” another online user wrote.

“Yass,” he replied on TikTok.

Sskait Comics also created content featuring Atienza’s viral clip.

The comic-style illustration showed the TV personality enjoying his day off when someone called, asking him to “cover” as a reporter.

It then showed Atienza silently looking at the phone before reporting the news while wearing shorts.

“POV: Bigla kang pinag-work ni boss habang bumabagyo,” Sskait said.

Atienza shared the content and wrote, “Work from home ni Kuya Tim.”

He also reposted the content on the X (formerly Twitter) platform and reacted.

“Bwahahaha,” he wrote.

Atienza is a segment presenter for “24 Oras” and “24 Oras Weekend,” as well as a host for “TiktoClock” and the infotainment program “Dami Mong Alam, Kuya Kim.”

Before switching networks in 2021, he was ABS-CBN’s resident weatherman for over ten years.

Meanwhile, Metro Manila and parts of Luzon are experiencing continuous rainfall as a result of the southwest monsoon (habagat) being enhanced by Tropical Storms “Dante” and “Emong.”

According to PAGASA’s weather advisory issued at 5 p.m. on Wednesday, July 23, Metro Manila will remain under a rainfall warning until Friday, July 25.