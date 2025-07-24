‘Hostage pa rin’: Manila LGU creates new page after failing to regain access to old one

Almost a month after failing to regain access to the old Manila Public Information Office (MPIO) Facebook page, Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso announced the launch of a new page where residents can receive city updates.

The city chief announced on July 17 that a new Facebook page has been created for official use by the city government and will be managed by the MPIO, as the old page remains “hostage.”

“Please like and share para lagi kayong updated sa latest news sa kapitolyo ng bansa!” Moreno said, sharing the post of the Manila City Government page, which introduced itself as “the new official Facebook account of the Manila City Government.”

Earlier this month, Moreno said they would file charges against individuals who refused to hand over control of the MPIO Facebook page after the previous administration’s term ended.

He also advised residents to follow own Facebook page, which will temporarily serve as the venue for city announcements while access to the MPIO page remains withheld.

Moreno previously said he had ordered a formal letter sent to Meta Philippines to reclaim the MPIO page, which was reportedly still being controlled by former city employees who refused to relinquish it after former Mayor Honey Lacuna’s term ended.

He said Meta should be informed that administrative access must be transferred to the newly appointed Manila City Public Information Officer, Director E-jhay Talagtag.

The Manila PIO said that regaining control of the page is essential, as it serves as a key channel for disseminating information during emergencies, crises and natural calamities.

The page was created on May 31, 2019, several days after Moreno won the mayoral race in the 2019 local elections, with Lacuna as his running mate.

The City Public Information Office (PIO) plays a key role in delivering accurate, relevant, and timely information to both residents and non-residents about the city’s programs, initiatives, and services.

It also shares information from the office of the mayor, the city’s head, including announcements on class and work suspensions during weather disturbances and other events.

PIOs utilize various media, especially social media, to achieve this objective. Like many government offices, they heavily rely on Facebook, the most popular social media platform among Filipinos.

