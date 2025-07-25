Beyoncé coming to Cebu? Closure of sports center for ‘Knowles Family Day’ earns buzz

Is Beyoncé coming to Cebu City?

This was the reaction of some Filipinos after the Cebu City Sports Center announced its closure on Saturday for an event hosted by a company with a name strikingly similar to that of the global pop icon.

The management of the sports center issued a notice on Tuesday, July 22, stating that the venue would be closed on July 26 for the “Knowles Family Day 2025” event for the entire day.

“Normal operations will resume on July 27, 2025 (Sunday),” it said on its Facebook page.

“We sincerely apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and appreciate your understanding. Thank you,” the sports center added.

The post was noticed by some Pinoys who joked that Beyoncé, whose full name is Beyoncé Knowles Carter, might be coming to Cebu City, hence the venue closure.

“Beyoncé in Cebu! Cowboy Carter! Unsaon ‘pag attend? [How to attend] Mag-outfit lang?” a Facebook user quipped.

“Ahh okay, so sa Cebu ang Family Day sa Cowboy Carter tour ni Beyoncé pero walay concert, ganern?” another joked.

“BEYONCE IN CEBU CITY???” a different user exclaimed with a laughing emoji.

“OMG, BEYONCÉ IS GOING TO ABELLANA THIS SATURDAY, GUYS!” another Pinoy joked in translated English with the same emoji.

“Beyonce Knowles?” asked a different Facebook user in response to the sports center’s advisory.

“Beyoncé, what time will you perform, sis?” another quipped.

Beyoncé is a Grammy award-winning singer and songwriter who has been named by Billboard magazine as the “Greatest Pop Star of the 21st Century” in 2024.

“With every album, every single, every music video, every live performance, every photo shoot and promo campaign and release strategy over the last quarter-century, she has pursued excellence thoroughly and relentlessly, and the number of times where she’s notably fallen short in that pursuit doesn’t even approach double digits,” it said of the pop icon.

Beyoncé is behind the songs “Crazy In Love,” “Single Ladies (Put a Ring on It),” “Irreplaceable,” “Halo,” “Texas Hold Em,” “Diva,” and “Love on Top,” among others.

She was a former member of Destiny’s Child, a girl group that spawned radio-friendly hits such as “Survivor,” “Lose My Breath,” “Independent Women Pt. 1,” and “Brown Eyes.”

An electronics firm

Meanwhile, there were other users on Facebook who shared the sports center’s post with messages like, “See you, KEP” and “See you there, mga ka-KEP.”

A search reveals that the “Knowles Family Day” is a company event of Knowles Electronics Philippines (KEP), a company in Cebu City.

A JobStreet profile notes that Knowles Electronics is a designer and manufacturer of advanced acoustic components, citing itself as “the market leader for components to the global hearing aid industry.”

It said that it provides “a growing range of micro-acoustic, electro-mechanical, and related technology platforms” to support the business of its potential customers.

In 2023, a water park in Cebu thanked the company for utilizing its venue to celebrate the latter’s “Family Day.”